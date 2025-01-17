Philadelphia councilmembers reflect on Sixers arena shocker: how they found out and lessons for the future

Many are still processing the Sixers arena bombshell. It was just days ago that city officials revealed that the plan for a Center City arena was being ditched and the Sixers were instead going to build in South Philly.

Five city councilmembers agreed to on-camera interviews with CBS News Philadelphia, three who voted in favor of the area: Curtis Jones Jr., Isaiah Thomas and Quetcy Lozada, and two who voted against 76 Place at Market East, Jamie Gauthier and Nicolas O'Rourke.

All five councilmembers told a similar story about receiving word over the weekend, either late Saturday or early Sunday. Most said they heard the news via text message.

"I received a text and I could not believe what I was reading," said Jones Jr., a longtime city councilman who's been supportive of Mayor Parker.

"My initial reaction was anger and frustration, confusion," said Lozada, who said she voted in favor because many of her constituents were supportive of the project.

After more than two years of negotiating, the $1.3 billion deal was off and the Sixers would not build an arena in Center City after all. It wasn't just a plot twist, for some on the city council, it was a gut punch.

"I think the Sixers and 76 DevCo owe the entire city an apology. They showed a profound level of disrespect for community leaders and elected officials and most importantly the community that they voiced that they want to serve," Gauthier said.

Jones Jr., said without the arena, he's concerned about the future of Market East because that corridor desperately needs revitalization.

"That's two years I can't get back of my life, negotiating in earnest about that site and caring deeply about both the pros and cons of that site, " he said.

The original arena deal on the eastern stretch of Market Street was highly divisive and resulted in more than 40-plus hours of heated city council hearings. At times, council chambers exploded with emotions, ejections, and eventually a 12-5 vote approval. It was a grueling process that ultimately gave the Sixers what they wanted.

O'Rourke talked with CBS News Philadelphia hours after the news broke saying, "We're talking about a deal that didn't really happen through negotiations with the people. It happened through billionaires in backdoor rooms...their focus is profit and so you should always expect for them to do what's best for their bottom line."

Parker said the city starts from scratch on the new project in South Philly, an unexpected chapter yet to be written in the Sixers arena saga. According to a news release, the Sixers, now teaming up with Comcast Spectacor still plan to open a new arena for the 2031 NBA season.

As far as takeaways from the last negotiations:

Lozada: "There were additional questions that we could have or should have been asked. There were certain, I think penalties that should have maybe [be] put in place in the event that something like this happened."

Thomas: "Folks will be a lot more critical, there will be a lot more scrutiny, and it will be done in a way that I think is going to be reflective of making sure that voices are heard."

Jones, Jr.: "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. We will pay attention."

O'Rourke: "I see it as a teachable moment for the city, about how we get what's best for our people but also a moment to celebrate what I think some people might feel as vindication."

Gauthier: "One thing that's been unfortunate about what's happened this week is that there has been virtually no acknowledgment by the Sixers, by the mayor, of the stress that this put not only on Chinatown but the entire city."