Fans of Chelsea, Espérance brave heat in Philadelphia for FIFA Club World Cup match

Under the sweltering summer sun, FIFA fans set up shop to tailgate ahead of Tuesday night's match between Espérance Sportive de Tunis from Tunisia and Chelsea from England.

"This is some lamb sausage, we got some chicken, we got some watermelon," said Jay Hhjjar, who drove up from Washington, D.C.

George McShea from Collegeville and his family, who gathered to cheer on Chelsea, had a similar strategy. McShea said being an Eagles fan, he's used to extreme conditions.

"So the boys and I were down here a couple of years ago at Christmas, and it was I think like 5 degrees out, it was so cold. So this is the opposite end of the spectrum right now," McShea said.

Fans said the heat is all part of the Club World Cup. This is still the first stage of games. There's a Round of 16 match on Saturday, and the quarterfinals showdown is set for July 4.

Chelsea fan Seth Ayers came in from Massachusetts for the match, making the most of the heat.

"It's hotter in Massachusetts right now, it's like 106 real-feel, maybe 100 … The whole East Coast is burning up," Ayers said.

And Espérance fans including Rami Matador agree: There's nothing that would keep them from being here to support their team.

"We do everything for Esperance even if 60 degrees, even if Planet Mars, we will go, always behind our team," Matador said.