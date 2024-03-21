Phillies partnering with Comcast Spectacor to transform South Philadelphia Sports Complex

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies are joining Comcast Spectacor's efforts to transform the sports complex in South Philadelphia to make it a "world-class, live-work-play sports and entertainment district," according to a press release.

Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers, unveiled plans last month to upgrade Xfinity Live!, add a mid-sized concert venue, hotel, new retail shops and an outdoor plaza to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex between Pattison Avenue and Wells Fargo Center.

"When I think about what makes Philadelphia unique, it's our incredible fan base and tight-knit community. This project focuses on expanding that community and bringing in more residents, workers and visitors," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. "With the creation of new spaces and experiences, Philadelphians and visitors will have more opportunities to celebrate the passion and pride we have for our city and our teams."

Comcast Spectacor/Philadelphia Phillies

The project will be broken into two phases - Comcast Spectacor said the first phase is expected to be done in 2028.

The second phase would bring additional development around Wells Fargo Center and expand to Pattison Avenues from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Park, controlled by the Phillies, a press release said. Phase two would add another hotel, residential units, an office space, additional restaurants and retail shops and green space.

Phase two would also include a "Phillies Plaza" neighboring Citizens Bank Park that the Phils and Comcast Spectacor claim will provide "gathering spaces and immersive experiences for fans," according to a press release.

The two organizations will partner to seek approval from the city for phase two.

"John Middleton and the Phillies share a big and bold dream for what the future could look like for Philadelphia," Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty said in a statement. "John's input and support of the vision has been so valuable from the very early stages, and our partnership with the Phillies will strengthen the ongoing growth and revitalization of the South Philadelphia community."

The plan to redevelop the sports complex comes as the Philadelphia 76ers aim to build a new arena in Philadelphia's Market East section, just south of Chinatown in Center City.

The proposed arena, 76 Place, has been a polarizing topic since the Sixers announced the plans in July 2022.

A spokesperson for 76 DevCorp, the developers of 76 Place, said last month Comcast Spectacor hasn't "engaged the 76ers directly about the development plans."

"Our team is one of the largest tenants of the Wells Fargo Center and has experienced the limitations with the current site," the spokesperson added in a statement in February. "Although this announcement has no bearing whatsoever on our plans to move to Market East when our lease expires in 2031 – a move that will support the revitalization of Market East and create approximately $1B in new tax revenue for the City and School District – we believe it is critical to discuss how development proposals such as this may serve as a catalyst for the future growth of Philadelphia, particularly if they are privately funded and have robust, meaningful benefits to the community and surrounding neighborhoods. We wish them well in their pursuits."

The developers of 76 Place said earlier this week they're revising their plans, now only planning to close one lane of traffic on 10th and 11th streets on game days.