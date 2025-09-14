How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs today for NFL Week 2

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What do the Philadelphia Eagles need to do to slow down Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes?

What do the Philadelphia Eagles need to do to slow down Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes?

What do the Philadelphia Eagles need to do to slow down Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes?

The highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is set to kick off today on the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as part of Week 2 of the NFL season. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles are striving to take home a Week 2 win against the 0-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Both the Eagles and Chiefs faithful remember the last time the two teams played each other in Super Bowl LIX when the Birds took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy following their 40-22 victory.

The Super Bowl LIX victory marked the second time in franchise history that the Birds were named Super Bowl Champions. Coming off the heels of a successful 2024-25 season, plus a Week 1 win against the Dallas Cowboys at the Linc, the Eagles have a lot to prove during their first game on the road this season.

One thing both Eagles and Chiefs fans can agree on is that this game is considered appointment television.

Here's how you can watch and stream today's Eagles vs. Chiefs clash in Kansas City, Missouri.

How can you watch the Eagles vs. Chiefs game on cable?

The channel Eagles fans will want to tune in to watch the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City game will be FOX. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. EST today.

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will have the call for the FOX broadcast, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting on the sidelines.

Where can you stream the Eagles vs. Chiefs game?

Those who don't have access to watch the Eagles-Chiefs game on FOX can stream the game live on the FOX Sports website and app. Any overseas fans could tune in on ESPN PacRim, which will broadcast the game in Australia and New Zealand, ESPN Africa, which will broadcast the game for the IMHA of Ghana and throughout the continent, or Globo TV, which will have the game for Brazil fans.

Fans can also stream the game through the subscription service, NFL+.

Birds fans who prefer to listen to the game instead can tune into SportsRadio 94WIP, where Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will call the game and Devan Kaney will report from the sidelines.

Fans in the Philadelphia area can also listen to the game's play-by-play through the Eagles app.

Who is predicted to win the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City game?

According to CBS Sports, the Birds enter the game as a slim 1.5-point favorite over Kansas City.

The Eagles are favored in 16 games this season, with the lone exception being Week 17's matchup against the Buffalo Bills, who are listed as 1.5-point favorites.

The Eagles are also listed as having the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season behind only the Buffalo Bills, and are currently favored to win the NFC East.

Eagles vs. Chiefs history

The Eagles and Chiefs first met in 1972, which resulted in an Eagles 21-20 win in Kansas City's newly opened Arrowhead Stadium. Since then, the two teams have faced off just 11 times, with the all-time series now tied at 6-6, including postseason games.

For decades, the matchup remained relatively low-profile until 2012, when longtime Eagles head coach Andy Reid parted ways with Philly after a disastrous 2012-2013 season and found a fresh start in Kansas City. Since then, Reid has built the Chiefs into a juggernaut — and arguably, a dynasty.

The first meeting between Reid and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni came in 2021. In that game, Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes put up 471 yards of total offense, handing a rookie Sirianni and first-year starting quarterback Jalen Hurts a 42-30 loss.

The two teams would meet again a season later on the biggest stage: Super Bowl LVII. With new stars like All-Pro WR A.J. Brown, the Eagles posted a 14-3 record in 2022. The Super Bowl matchup was a thriller, going back and forth throughout the second half before the Chiefs pulled off a 38-35 win.

The teams met again in the 2023 regular season, this time with the Eagles returning to Arrowhead and walking away with a nail-biting 21-17 win. Despite the loss, the Chiefs would go on to win Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, their second-straight.

Then came the highly anticipated rematch in Super Bowl LIX. This time, the Eagles left no doubt, dismantling the Chiefs in a dominant 40-22 victory — shutting down Kansas City's hopes of a historic three-peat. After that, the Sirianni-Hurts vs. Reid-Mahomes series was tied 1-1 in Super Bowls.

Now, the Eagles return to Arrowhead for another heavyweight bout against a Chiefs team looking to avoid a 0-2 start after dropping their season opener to the Chargers. And a win for the Eagles could help position them for the NFC's top seed.

Eagles vs. Chiefs storylines

Patrick Mahomes doesn't know how many times he has watched video of the Philadelphia Eagles' rout of his Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. At least once after the game, the quarterback previously said, and probably a couple of times over the summer.

A few more times this week, of course.

It hasn't gotten any easier to relive. The Chiefs trailed 24-0 at halftime, and 34-0 late in the third quarter, before a flurry of late scores resulted in a more respectable 40-22 final margin. The lopsided defeat last February denied Kansas City an opportunity at a historic third straight championship, and it left Mahomes and Co. vowing to get some revenge this season.

"I watch every game. You have to learn from it," Mahomes said earlier this week, as the Chiefs prepare to welcome the Eagles for a rematch Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. "It sucks that you lose the game, but in order to progress and be better next time, you have to watch and learn from it."

As for the Eagles, A.J. Brown had one catch for 8 yards — it came with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter — against Dallas, way below the usual output for a wide receiver coming off three straight 1,000-yard-receiving seasons. In fact, that play was the only time he was even targeted. But Brown downplayed his lack of production, saying it was just something he had to deal with.

"I'm going to focus on myself," Brown previously said. "My effort and what I do."

Plus, a new addition to the Birds, Tank Bigsby, who the team acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be one to watch. They were looking for a backup to 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley after Will Shipley sustained a rib injury on a kickoff return in the opener. Bigsby was a third-round pick from Auburn in 2023, and he has 910 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in two-plus seasons.

"Coach tells me it's time to go, I'm gonna go," Bigsby said. "When I get an opportunity, just be me for this team, and come out and compete. Do what Tank do best. Do what I have to do for this team."

The Chiefs announced Saturday that WR Xavier Worthy has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Worthy dislocated his shoulder in Week 1 against the Chargers after colliding with TE Travis Kelce.

Here's a list of other storylines you'll want to keep an eye out for.

Who isn't playing for the Eagles today?

TE Dallas Goedert didn't participate in Friday's practice due to a knee injury and will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. RB Will Shipley is also ruled out of Sunday's matchup due to an oblique injury. Tackle Cameron Williams will also not participate in the Kansas City game due to a shoulder injury. The Eagles placed Williams on Injured Reserve on Saturday and elevated S Marcus Epps and TE Cameron Latu.

Backup QB Tanner McKee had limited participation in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Guard Landon Dickeron, who had suffered a back injury, and OLB Jalyx Hunt, who had endured a hip injury, were listed as full participants in practice on Friday.

What is the Eagles' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Week 3: Eagles vs. Rams, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Eagles @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Eagles @ Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Week 7: Eagles @ Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Eagles @ Packers, 8:15 p.m.

Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions, 8:20 p.m.

Week 12: Eagles @ Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears, 3 p.m.

Week 14: Eagles @ Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Eagles vs. Raiders, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Eagles @ Commanders, TBD

Week 17: Eagles @ Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Eagles vs. Commanders, TBD