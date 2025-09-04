Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates of NFL season opener
What to know about Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 1 NFL game
- The Eagles and Cowboys will kick off the NFL season tonight in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field in a clash between the two NFC East rivals. It's the first time the Eagles and Cowboys will meet in Week 1 in 25 years.
- The Eagles enter the season as the defending Super Bowl champions after clobbering the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in February. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl LIX by leading the Birds to the impressive win.
- Luckily for the Eagles and first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, they won't have to face All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons after the Cowboys traded him to the Green Bay Packers last week.
Jalen Carter ejected, Cowboys take lead
Jalen Carter was ejected from the game against the Cowboys on Thursday night after he apparently spat on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys then took the lead, 7-0, after Javonte Williams found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Cowboys get first ball
The Cowboys will receive the ball first to start the game, so the Eagles will get the ball to open the second half.
Eagles reveal Super Bowl LIX banner
The Eagles revealed their second Super Bowl championship banner at Lincoln Financial Field tonight the NFL season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham, who retired after winning another title, brought both of the team's Lombardi trophies to the field for the banner ceremony.
Meek Mill at Linc for season opener
Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles and Cowboys.
Storylines to watch in Eagles-Cowboys
Here are some storylines to watch tonight in the season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys:
- All eyes will be on new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo vs. the Cowboys in his debut in the role. Luckily for Patullo, he won't have to game-plan for Parsons. Patullo will be Hurts' sixth play caller since he was drafted in Philadelphia in 2020.
- Philadelphia's secondary will be tested by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the team's talented pass catchers like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. The Eagles will have two new starters in the secondary vs. Dallas.
- Landon Dickerson is on track to start against the Cowboys after he missed Monday's practice with a back injury. He was a full participant on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Tanner McKee is out with a right thumb injury, which means Sam Howell will be the team's backup quarterback.
Eagles arrive in style at Lincoln Financial Field
Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the Eagles arrived in style at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles inactives for Week 1
After missing practice on Monday, Eagles Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson will start against the Cowboys.
Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee is out and among the inactives vs. Dallas, which means Sam Howell will be the backup to Jalen Hurts.
Here's the rest of Philadelphia's inactives:
- OLB Azeez Ojulari
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
- OL Drew Kendall
- OT Cameron Williams
- OL Kenyon Green
- DT Ty Robinson
Micah Parsons' mother in attendance for Eagles-Cowboys game after trade, report says
The Cowboys traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last week, but his mother is reportedly in attendance for tonight's game vs. the Eagles.
NFL Network reports that Parsons' mother is at Lincoln Financial Field in "Cowboys apparel" for the NFL season opener in South Philly.
Parsons is a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native, so it's not too far of a trip.
Before the Cowboys dealt Parsons to the Packers, the Eagles reportedly made a "strong push" for the All-Pro.
FanDuel sponsors SEPTA sports trains for Eagles-Cowboys game
SEPTA and FanDuel have partnered to bring back sports express trains on the Broad Street Line tonight for the Eagles-Cowboys game amid service cuts impacting the region.
On Tuesday, the Eagles asked fans without a ticket not to travel to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex because SEPTA was not providing special service trains. That changed on Wednesday when the sponsorship was announced.
The sponsorship also includes free Broad Street Line rides home for fans, beginning at halftime.
SEPTA will run express trains every 10 minutes in addition to local service before Thursday's game. After the game, SEPTA will have 10 express trains and six local trains operating over a period of 70 minutes.
"We appreciate FanDuel and SEPTA for collaborating to help provide Eagles fans with convenient transportation to-and-from our home opener," Eagles President Don Smolenski said in a statement. "Their generous support will assist fans in getting to Lincoln Financial Field so that we can all enjoy the Championship Moment together as we take on the division rival Dallas Cowboys."
What can I bring to the Eagles' game?
If you're heading down to the Linc this upcoming season, it's always good to know what you can and cannot bring into the stadium.
Fans heading to the Linc are encouraged to limit the number of items they bring to the stadium.
Here's the list of bags that are allowed inside:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12"
- One gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, about the size of a hand but not much larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag can be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
- Exceptions can be made for medical items after proper inspection. The Linc asks attendees to contact Fan Services for more information at contact@Lincolnfinancialfield.com before arriving.
How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys on cable and stream
The season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys will be nationally televised and air on NBC10 in the Philadelphia region. Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will have the call on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Birds fans can also stream the game on the Peacock website and app, and the game will be available on NFL+.