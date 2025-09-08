Philadelphia Eagles acquire RB Tank Bigsby in trade with Jacksonville Jaguars, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired running back Tank Bigsby in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network reports that the Eagles are sending a fifth and sixth-rounder to the Jaguars for Bigsby.

Bigsby, 24, was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Auburn University. He had five carries for 12 yards on Sunday in Jacksonville's Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Bigsby had a career year in the 2024 season with 766 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Eagles made the trade after second-year running back Will Shipley sustained a rib injury in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Shipley had three carries for 26 yards in the 24-20 victory over Dallas. A.J. Dillon filled in for Shipley after he left the game. Dillon had three carries for 10 yards.

In another running back-related move on Monday, the Eagles signed running back Montrell Johnson, who was with the team in training camp, to the practice squad.

The trade with the Jaguars is the second one the two teams have made within the last month. At the end of August, the Eagles brought back swing tackle Fred Johnson in a trade.

In August, the Eagles also made trades to add quarterback Sam Howell, wide receiver John Metchie III and cornerback Jakorian Bennett.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.