Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert misses Wednesday's practice with injury

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury before Week 2's Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) and Will Shipley (oblique) also missed practice.

Goedert had seven catches for 44 yards in Philadelphia's 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL season opener.

Goedert, who is in the final year of his deal, reworked his contract in the offseason to stay with the Eagles for the 2025 season after a potential divorce.

While Goedert has been productive, he's also missed games due to injuries throughout his time in Philadelphia. Last season, Goedert missed seven games in the regular season.

Shipley landed on the Eagles' injury report with an oblique injury after exiting the season opener against the Cowboys with what the team said was a rib injury. He recorded 26 rushing yards on three carries in the victory. On Monday, the Eagles made a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire running back Tank Bigsby and add depth at the position.

McKee missed last week's season opener with a right thumb injury and it's unclear when he'll return.

Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, who exited the Cowboys game, was listed as a limited participant in practice with a back injury. Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt was also listed as limited with a hip injury.

The Eagles have been dealing with multiple injuries early in the 2025 season. The team placed fullback/special teams ace Ben VanSumeren on injured reserve after he went down on the opening kickoff against Dallas with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter will return for the Week 2 game against Kansas City after the Pro Bowler was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1. Carter avoided further suspension and was fined $57,222.

The Chiefs are also dealing with injuries heading into Sunday. Kansas City wideout Xavier Worthy didn't participate in Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury.