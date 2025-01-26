Philadelphia Eagles to face Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here's what to know.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in a rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago.

The Eagles advanced to the big game after a dominant 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders, while the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29.

Here's what Birds fans need to know before Super Bowl LIX.

Rematch of Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in 38-35 on a field goal in the final seconds of the game following a pass interference call on James Bradberry.

That Super Bowl was filled with storylines with Jason and Travis Kelce facing off against each other, Andy Reid going up against his former team and Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes becoming the first Black quarterbacks to start against each other in the Super Bowl.

Hurts had a historic performance in that loss and scored three rushing touchdowns, but it wasn't enough, as Philadelphia's defense couldn't get a stop.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the football during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes tossed three touchdown passes in that win, but Jonathan Gannon was Philadelphia's defensive coordinator back then.

Now, the Eagles have the No. 1 ranked defense, with Vic Fangio calling the shots.

Andy Reid faces former team in Super Bowl again

For the second time in three years, the Eagles will go up against Reid, who called Philadelphia home for 14 seasons as the team's head coach.

Reid is the Eagles' winningest coach in franchise history. He went to the NFC championships with the Eagles and one Super Bowl, but the team lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl 59 will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rapper and Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will perform for the second time at a Super Bowl but will headline his first. Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Lamar will have at least one guest.

The NFL announced Thursday that SZA will perform with him during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.