Saquon Barkley headlines Eagles' 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games selections

Saquon Barkley says he understands Nick Sirianni's decision to rest Eagles starters vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley says he understands Nick Sirianni's decision to rest Eagles starters vs. Giants

Saquon Barkley says he understands Nick Sirianni's decision to rest Eagles starters vs. Giants

Six Philadelphia Eagles, including running back Saquon Barkley, center Cam Jurgens and second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter, were selected to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Jurgens will be joined by tackle Lane Johnson (now a six-time Pro Bowler) and Landon Dickerson (third) on the O-line, while linebacker Zack Baun will join Carter on the defense.

Barkley's pursuit of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record will fall 101 yards short. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Barkley will be among the Eagles starters to rest in the regular-season finale Sunday against the New York Giants.

In his first season with the Birds, Barkley became the ninth running back to eclipse 2,000 yards. The 27-year-old leads the NFL in rushing with 2,005 yards on 345 carries with 13 touchdowns, 17 20-plus yard runs and seven 40-plus yard gains.

"It would have been special to do it against the Giants, but not for the reasons how you guys would probably perceive it to be," Barkley, now a three-time Pro Bowler, said. "At the end of the day, I got nothing but love and respect for those guys over there. … At the end of the day, it's not in God's plan. He had bigger things in mind. We have a chance to rest and get ready to roll for the playoffs."

Barkley will start at running back for the NFC.

2024 was the first season Philadelphia played without either Jason Kelce at center or Fletcher Cox on the defensive line since 2010, and both of their replacements have earned Pro Bowl honors.

This season, Jurgens took over as the full-time center and earned his first Pro Bowl selection. Carter, a finalist for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award last season, earned his first Pro Bowl appearance in his second season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and edge rusher Josh Sweat are first alternates for the Pro Bowl.

The Baltimore Ravens have the most Pro Bowlers, with nine, followed by the Detroit Lions (eight) and then the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, with six each.