Will Brandon Graham return for Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rematch?

In less than two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in a rematch.

But the question a lot of Eagles fans have is: Will edge rusher Brandon Graham be back on the field?

For the past few weeks, there have been whispers that Graham might be able to return if the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl.

Now, that the Eagles have punched their ticket to New Orleans, those whispers are getting a little louder.

Before his weekly show on SportsRadio 94WIP at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly, Graham addressed the reports that he could return for the big game.

"We're going to see, right now it's not about me," Graham said. "It's about our team."

Graham, a 15-year veteran, has been out since Week 12 when he suffered a triceps tear against the Los Angeles Rams. At the time, Graham called it a season-ending injury but has since left the door open.

Graham said he didn't meet with the medical staff on Monday but he plans to meet with them on Tuesday.

Graham said his triceps feel good, but his return to the field is still up in the air.

"We don't know," Graham said. "I don't want to speak ahead, it's just more of like taking it day by day."

While Graham isn't a lock to return to the lineup, Eagles fans said his strip sack in Super Bowl LII on former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lives in their memory forever. They're hopeful he'll get a chance to play one more time in the biggest game of them all.

"He means everything to this organization," Rasha Burton, an Eagles fan, said. "I get emotional about it, but when you see someone who is as invested as you are as a fan, it's everything to us. We know he loves this city as much as we do."