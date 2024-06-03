Minnesota Vikings, star WR Justin Jefferson agree to contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with superstar wideout Justin Jefferson on a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Vikings confirmed the agreement Monday morning, saying Jefferson is "here to stay." Jefferson also posted a video announcement at 8:18 a.m., an ode to his No. 18 jersey.

"The time has finally come — the deal I've been waiting for since I was a little kid," Jefferson said, adding that he's been doubted throughout his career. "This whole journey wasn't easy for me."

Jefferson went on to thank his agent, the team and the fans.

"Thank you all of the ones that's supported me throughout the whole way. This is the start of it, but we ain't done yet. Just wait," he said.

The Vikings have not released details of the contract, but did confirm that it sets "a record among non-quarterbacks."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jefferson has agreed to a four-year extension worth $140 million. The deal includes $88.7 million due at signing, Schefter said.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

"Justin is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain," head coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I'm grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a Minnesota Viking."

Jefferson was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has been putting up monster numbers ever since.

Despite suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out of seven full games in the 2023 season, Jefferson was still able to record more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a 26-yard pass for a touchdown as Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton (1) defends during the second quarter of an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on December 24, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In 2022, Jefferson had the greatest season of his career when he became the youngest player in NFL history to lead the league in both yards and receptions, which earned him the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

The All-Pro wide receiver has overtaken four franchise records, including surpassing Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss for receptions and yards in a single season. Jefferson also holds the NFL record for the most receiving yards in an NFL player's first four seasons (5,927).

This summer, Jefferson will be featured in "Receiver," a Netflix documentary series following NFL pass catchers. It's the successor to "Quarterback," in which former Viking Kirk Cousins starred.

Jefferson will be catching passes from a new quarterback this season after Cousins joined the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. The Vikings signed former first round pick Sam Darnold as a stopgap and drafted J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan with the 10th overall pick in April.

This is the second big contract for a Vikings pass catcher in two years. Last offseason, the team signed tight end T.J. Hockenson to a multi-year contract extension. Hockenson, 26, was acquired during the 2022 season from the Detroit Lions. Minnesota sent Detroit a second-round pick.

Hockenson's deal is reportedly a four-year contract worth $68.5 million. The $17.125 million annual average and $42.5 million in guarantees set the market for tight ends.

The Vikings kick off the season Sept. 8 on the road against the New York Giants.