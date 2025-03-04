Live updates on Trump's speech at his 2025 joint address to Congress
What to know about Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress
- President Trump will address a joint session of Congress and the nation on Tuesday evening, his first speech to lawmakers since he took office for a second time six weeks ago.
- The speech will begin at 9 p.m. ET, and senior administration officials tell CBS News that the president will speak about his administration's work so far, the economy, immigration and foreign policy.
- The address comes as Congress nears a deadline to pass new government funding and pursues a budget bill to implement Mr. Trump's agenda. It also takes place against the backdrop of new tariffs on Mexico and Canada, a rift between the U.S. and Ukraine and the administration's efforts to drastically reduce the size of the executive branch.
Trump's children to join him for his speech
Four of the president's children will join him in the motorcade and at the Capitol for his joint address to Congress, according to two senior administration officials. Barron Trump, who is attending college in New York, will not attend.
Traveling to the Capitol in the motorcade with the president will be:
- Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson
- Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
- Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos
Why this speech isn't a "State of the Union"
The Constitution says the president shall, "from time to time," give a report on the "State of the Union" to Congress. This speech typically takes place in January or February, and gives presidents the opportunity to tout their accomplishments over the past year and lay out their agenda for the months ahead.
Since Mr. Trump has only been in office for six weeks and a day, his address is not technically considered a State of the Union. Rather, it's known as a joint address to Congress. But it will look and sound much like a State of the Union, with the president addressing lawmakers from the House chamber, and Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance seated behind him.
Mr. Trump is expected to address what he views as his accomplishments so far before discussing the economy, immigration and foreign policy.
Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin to deliver the Democratic response
Democratic leaders tapped Sen. Elissa Slotkin, the newly minted U.S. senator from Michigan, to deliver the party's response. It's tradition for a member of the opposing party to speak after the president, and the role is often given to someone the party wants to introduce to the country.
The assignment may seem simple enough, but even minor slip-ups, like then-Sen. Marco Rubio pausing to drink from a water bottle in 2013 or Rep. Joe Kennedy exhibiting an unusually moist upper lip in 2018, can instantly become the subject of political jokes.
Slotkin, 48, won her seat against former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers in a state that flipped red for Mr. Trump in 2024. Democrats as a whole are continuing to examine the 2024 election and chart a path forward after losing the House, Senate and White House to the Republicans.
Slotkin was a U.S. congresswoman for Michigan's 7th Congressional District for six years before she won her Senate seat.
A former CIA analyst who served alongside the military in Iraq, she has experience working under both parties. Slotkin worked on President George W. Bush's National Security Council, as well as in the State Department during Barack Obama's presidency.
Read more about Elissa Slotkin here.
Trump's speech comes against backdrop of fallout with Ukraine
It's only been four days since the heated, televised Oval Office meeting involving Mr. Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that upended relations between the U.S. and Ukraine.
On Friday, Zelenskyy's team was told to leave the White House after the meeting grew contentious, with Vance calling Zelenskyy's remarks "disrespectful" and Mr. Trump telling Zelenskyy he's toying with "World War III." The Trump administration wants Zelenskyy to pursue a ceasefire now, and paused military aid to the country on Monday. Mr. Trump has continued to criticize Zelenskyy since the confrontation, which scuttled the planned signing of an economic deal over Ukraine's mineral rights.
Zelenskyy tried to right the ship earlier Tuesday, writing in a lengthy post on X that Ukraine is "ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible" to end the war.
"Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said. "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."
CBS News reported earlier in the day that Ukrainian officials have indicated to their U.S. counterparts they are willing to sign the minerals agreement, but sources said a final deal has not been finalized. The arrangement would give the U.S.