Commanders finalize their coaching staff, hire ex-Eagles OC Brian Johnson as pass game coordinator

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff by hiring former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and several others.

The moves announced Thursday, many of them previously reported, fill out new coach Dan Quinn's staff a day after general manager Adam Peters hired Lance Newmark to be assistant GM.

Johnson, who was fired after one season in charge of the Eagles offense, takes over as assistant head coach and offensive pass game coordinator. He previously served as quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia before being elevated a year ago when Shane Steichen left to take the head job with Indianapolis.

Also working under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are tight ends coach David Raih, who came from Tampa Bay, and David Blough, a QB who was on Detroit's practice squad last season. Blough will be assistant QBs coach to Tavita Pritchard, one of a few returnees who worked last season for Ron Rivera.

Anthony Lynn left San Francisco to be Washington's run game coordinator and running backs coach, and former 49ers assistant Darryl Tapp is in charge of the defensive line, assisted by Sharrif Floyd.

Among the other hires, Tommy Donatell comes from the Los Angeles Chargers to be Washington's new defensive backs coach with former NFL cornerback William Gay set to assist him. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. also has longtime assistant John Pagano on staff on his side of the ball.

Larry Izzo is the new special teams coordinator, joining the Commanders from Seattle. Bobby Johnson is their new offensive line coach after spending the past two seasons with the NFC East-rival New York Giants.

Along with Pritchard, back are receivers coach Bobby Engram and former Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, whose title is now assistant linebackers coach and pass rush specialist.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL