Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown agree to $120M contract extension

(CBS DETROIT) — On the eve of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

Details of the extension were first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The deal calls for St. Brown to be guaranteed $77 million, making him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver.

St. Brown was a fourth-round pick out of USC in the 2021 NFL Draft and is a two-time Pro Bowler (2022, 2023) who helped lead the Lions to the NFC North Division title and a spot in the NFC Championship game last season. In 16 regular-season games in 2023, St. Brown totaled 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns on a career-high 119 catches. In the playoffs, the 24-year-old tallied 274 yards and a score on 22 catches in three games.

Through three seasons in Detroit, St. Brown has established himself as quarterback Jared Goff's favorite target. In 49 career games, the 2023 First Team All-Pro has amassed 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns on 315 catches.

