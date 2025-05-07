Dallas Goedert, Eagles reportedly agree to reworked contract to keep tight end in Philadelphia

Dallas Goedert is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles after all. The Eagles and Goedert agreed to a reworked contract that will keep the tight end in Philadelphia after an offseason of a rumored divorce, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Goedert, 30, was set to make $14.25 million in the final season of his $57 million contract extension, which he signed in 2021. According to Over the Cap, the final year originally carried an $11.7 million cap hit.

The Eagles signed a couple of veteran tight ends, Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant, in free agency, and Goedert was reportedly on the trade block. The 2025 NFL draft came and went without the Birds trading him or selecting a tight end.

Goedert caught 42 balls for 496 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season but emerged as one of Jalen Hurts' top targets en route to the Eagles winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history. He was targeted 20 times with 17 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown in four postseason games.

Philadelphia drafted Goedert out of South Dakota State in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, fresh off a victory in Super Bowl LII.

In seven years with the Eagles, Goedert has over 4,000 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. His best season came in 2021, when he caught 56 passes for 830 yards and four scores.