Eagles draft tracker for Philadelphia's 2025 picks

Breaking down the Eagles’ offseason with EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer

The 2025 NFL draft is underway as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will look to restock their roster and compete for a third Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles entered the draft needing help at several positions, including on the defensive line and safety, after a busy offseason. Despite the offseason departures, they still have one of the best rosters in the NFL.

Track Philadelphia's 2025 NFL draft picks below.

What happened the last time the Eagles had the 32nd overall pick?

The Eagles had the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft after they won their first Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

The Birds ended up dealing that pick in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected eventual two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

What positions do Eagles need to draft in 2025?

Here are the Eagles' main positions of need in the 2025 NFL draft:

Right guard

Tight end

Defensive line

Linebacker

Safety



What time are the Eagles picking in the first round?

Each team has 10 minutes to make a pick in the first round. The Eagles' pick could be announced around 11:50 p.m. Last year, the Carolina Panthers had the No. 32 overall pick and made their pick at 11:51 p.m.

What are the Eagles' draft picks for 2025?

The Birds entered the 2025 NFL draft with eight overall selections, including three in the top 100 and four in the fifth round on Day 3 of the draft.

Round 1: 32nd overall

32nd overall Round 2: 64th overall

64th overall Round 3: 96th overall

96th overall Round 4: 134th overall

134th overall Round 5: 161st overall (from the Houston Texans)

161st overall (from the Houston Texans) Round 5: 164th overall (from the Detroit Lions)

164th overall (from the Detroit Lions) Round 5: 165th overall (from the Washington Commanders)

165th overall (from the Washington Commanders) Round 5: 168th overall

What was the Eagles' draft grade for 2024?

The Eagles came out of the 2024 NFL draft with nine players, including Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and both cornerbacks were Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists, playing key roles on the team's No. 1-ranked defense. CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco gave the Birds' draft last year a B+.

"Rather than panicking and trading up, they stayed put and landed the top cover corner in the draft in Quinyon Mitchell in the first round," he wrote. "It was a gamble that paid off."

Here's the Eagles' 2024 draft class:

22nd overall: Mitchell

40th overall: DeJean

94th overall: DE Jalyx Hunt

127th overall: RB Will Shipley

152nd overall: WR Ainias Smith

155th overall: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

172nd overall: OL Trevor Keegan

185th overall: WR Johnny Wilson

190th overall: OL Dylan McMahon