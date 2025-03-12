Potential closure of Crozer Health's Taylor Hospital is "nerve-racking" for nearby Pennsylvania businesses

The potential closure of the Crozer Health system continues to leave many people concerned, including nearby businesses that get a big boost in business from hospital employees.

John Marshall, who owns The BrickHaus in Ridley Park, said nearby Taylor Hospital employees are frequent customers of the restaurant, and the potential closure of the hospital would have an impact on business.

"They're coming here for breakfast or lunch... that's a percentage of our business with that foot traffic that's coming downtown to Ridley Park," he said.

Employees at Double Decker Pizza near Taylor Hospital also told CBS News Philadelphia off-camera that hospital employees give them a boost in business. Like BrickHaus, the pizzeria said it's worried about the hospital's uncertain future.

"The air of uncertainty is coming in. You just don't know," Marshall said. "Is it going to stay open? Is someone going to come in the 12th hour because there is a lot of secrecy?"

The Crozer Health System, which includes Taylor Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and other facilities, will remain open for the immediate future, but there are concerns about a long-term solution after its parent company Prospect Medical Holdings filed for bankruptcy. Negotiations continue to figure out what's next, but a Prospect attorney warned the system could be out of money within the next few weeks.

Thousands of jobs are at risk with many community members concerned about their healthcare options.

"We just don't know what's coming next and now you are taking out actual business from us. That's a little nerve-racking," Marshall said.