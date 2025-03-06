Closure notice filed in court calls for shutdown of Crozer Health system in Pennsylvania

A closure notice was submitted to a federal bankruptcy judge Thursday morning by Prospect Medical Holdings that calls for the shutdown of the entire Crozer Health system.

The judge did not issue a ruling. Instead, she called for all parties to meet next week in hopes of keeping Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Taylor Hospital and other outpatient facilities and doctors' offices open.

Prospect Medical Holdings claims there's only enough money to keep the hospitals open through March 14.

The distressing development comes as Pennsylvania, Delaware County and Chester City officials have been fighting to keep the health system open. Last month, the system was removed from its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, and placed into receivership. Delaware County and the state provided $20 million at that time to keep the system running.

Topping the list of concerns right now for multiple officials is patient care going forward for people in Chester City and southern Delaware County.

"When you call 911, we'll be there to help you, we just don't know where we are going to take you," one source told CBS News Philadelphia.

Officials have been working to locate a new owner. Those efforts, according to sources, have failed. County sources say the health system employs nearly 3,000 people.

Prospect Medical Holdings filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 11. The for-profit company had been sued by the Pennsylvania Attorney General in October, alleging financial mismanagement and negligence.

Emails sent to a spokesperson for Crozer seeking comment did not receive an immediate reply.

"It is infuriating to hear that Prospect has failed to keep their promises yet again to the residents of Delaware County, now that they're done lining their own pockets at the expense of our communities," Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor said in a statement. "Our county government has spent months hard at work to prepare for the possibility that these hospitals would be closed. We remain committed to an orderly, calm and comprehensive process to helping ensure patients are transferred to other facilities that can provide the care they need."



This is a developing story and will be updated.