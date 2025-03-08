As the fate of Delaware County's largest hospital system remains undecided, patients wait in limbo

Patients still in limbo as Delaware County's largest health system could potentially shut down

Ahead of a last-ditch-effort meeting set for Sunday and ordered by a federal bankruptcy judge in Texas, the dire financial circumstances the Crozer Health system finds itself in seem to be setting in. If a proposed closure plan were to stick – one forwarded to the courts by Crozer's parent company Prospect Medical Holdings – two hospitals, numerous clinics and other locations could all be shuttered within the week.

A late-night court filing submitted Thursday to the bankruptcy court reveals how Prospect Medical Holdings would wind down operations in the system. Through their motion, attorneys argued that continued operations of the Crozer system beyond March 14 would create "overarching risk" for Prospect hospitals in other states.

The judge has not ruled on the motion.

The Sunday meeting of parties in Harrisburg has been ordered by the court in an attempt to rescue the health system. Sources on Saturday said logistical details of the meeting were still being finalized. Numerous spokespersons for various government agencies expected at the table declined to say where the meeting might be held.

On Friday, first responders were still wheeling patients into Crozer Chester Medical Center. At one point, the ambulance bay was nearly full.

Anna Velardi, who lives in Prospect Park, was picking up her daughter.

"I'm concerned," she said. "Because I've been here for many of my operations. It's been nothing but great care for us."

Attorneys for the Crozer Health system dropped a bombshell Thursday morning, informing the bankruptcy judge overseeing the case that there was no other option but to shut down facilities across Delaware County because they're nearly out of money. The shutdown would include Crozer's remaining hospitals and other clinical locations in Broomall, Media, Glen Mills and Haverford. The final say rests with the bankruptcy court judge.

Emergency Department Doctor Max Cooper invited CBS News Philadelphia into his office at Crozer Chester on Friday. He said he and his colleagues are trying to stay strong.

"So everyone's blood is absolutely boiling for this catastrophe," Cooper said. "I would do anything to keep this hospital open. I want to spend my entire career here and I just feel like it's being ripped away from us."

Attorneys for Prospect Medical Holdings are asking the bankruptcy judge to authorize an "expedited" closure. Four days before such a closure, the proposed plan shows the emergency department would shut down, EMS services and elective surgeries would stop, and all patients would be discharged or transferred.

Meanwhile, Cooper is holding out hope and reflecting on his time at Crozer Chester.

"This is the uniform of medicine," he said while looking at his white coat. "And the house of medicine really wants to be here and we really want to care for this community."

A spokesperson local to Crozer Health did not return messages seeking comment. A member of the public relations firm in New York City representing Prospect Health said he had no comment on the motion to close.