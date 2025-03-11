Funding to keep Crozer Health's Pennsylvania hospitals afloat may only last two weeks, attorneys say

Crozer Health got new money to keep its Pennsylvania hospitals open – but how long will it last?

A day after officials said new funding would keep Crozer Health's facilities open four to six weeks, an attorney for the company that owns the hospital said the money would run out far sooner.

The shortening of that window of time increases the sense of urgency for the Delaware County health system facing down closure as its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, files for bankruptcy. The system includes Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Taylor Hospital and other facilities.

Attorneys for Prospect appeared in bankruptcy court in Texas last week and warned that the entire system could be shut down. Then on Sunday, Attorney General Dave Sunday and The Foundation for Delaware County announced a commitment of "essential funding" that would keep Crozer afloat.

CBS News Philadelphia virtually attended another bankruptcy hearing Tuesday.

Prospect's attorney and one from Sunday's office discussed the several hours of work to reach the essential funding deal.

The Prospect attorney said "everyone in the room on Sunday was overwhelmingly committed to continue doing health care in Delaware County."

The judge said she breathed a sigh of relief, but she had questions about the possibility of getting a long-term deal done. Every attorney answered that hard work is happening behind the scenes.

But now the question: what happens after two weeks?

Pennsylvania government sources say the amount of money put up by the foundation covers a single payroll cycle. A foundation attorney says his side is committed to a long-term fix as well.

"We would not have been part of a short-term solution if there wasn't a prospect of a long-term solution ... our purpose is to serve health care in Delaware County. We are engaged," an attorney for the foundation told the judge.

Lawmakers say negotiations have been underway with other regional health care providers to come in and rescue the Crozer Health system. But sources say the system's financial condition makes that idea unattractive for the other health care entities in the region.

Workers are set to rally Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, the system was removed from Prospect Medical Holdings and placed into receivership. Delaware County and Pennsylvania provided $20 million at that time to keep the system running. Most of that money is gone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.