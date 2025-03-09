Crozer Health System in Pennsylvania will remain open after potential shut down, officials say

The Crozer Health System will remain open for the "immediate future" after Prospect Medical Holdings warned the Delaware County health system could possibly shut down, Attorney General Dave Sunday and The Foundation for Delaware County announced on Sunday night.

During a meeting on Sunday in Harrisburg with a Texas federal bankruptcy court judge, Sunday, The Foundation for Delaware County and Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer's parent company, reached an agreement to keep the health system as they work to find a "long-term solution."

"I am pleased that the parties focused on how to move forward on behalf of Pennsylvanians, instead of how we got here, and worked to an agreement after more than six hours of negotiations," Sunday said in a statement. "I thank all parties for their good faith negotiations and sacrifices made to make this happen. This work was done on behalf of the thousands of people and families who depend on Crozer Health System for essential services — and the many hardworking professionals who provide that care.

Before Sunday night's announcement, Prospect Medical Holdings said there was only enough money to keep the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital open through March 14.

This is a developing story and will be updated.