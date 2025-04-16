Cody Balmer referenced Gaza, "Palestinian people" after fire at Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence, documents say

Cody Balmer, the man accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence over the weekend, had "political motivation" connected to the conflict in Gaza, documents released Wednesday show.

A search warrant released by Pennsylvania court officials said Balmer called 911 just before 3 a.m. Sunday and identified himself by name. Balmer said that Shapiro needed to know that Balmer "will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."

Balmer added in the phone call that "he needs to stop having my friends killed" and that "our people have been put through too much by that monster."

Police were also seeking to seize any writings or notes related to Palestine, Gaza, Israel or the current conflict according to the search warrant.

Balmer's ex-girlfriend called the state police and said Balmer was responsible for setting the fire, according to the document. The woman said Balmer confessed to her that he set the fire and wanted her to call police to turn him in.

Balmer turned himself in a short time later at PSP headquarters on Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg and later spoke to troopers after being read his rights.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said his office was considering whether ethnic intimidation charges — Pennsylvania's equivalent of hate crime charges — could be filed in the case.

On Wednesday, Shapiro answered several questions from reporters about the fire at an unrelated event commemorating a new Hershey's chocolate manufacturing plant.

"Nothing he could do would deter me from proudly and openly practicing my faith," Shapiro said. "This kind of violence has no place in our society, regardless of what motivates it. This is not how we resolve our differences, and this is not OK, this level of violence has to end, and it has to be roundly condemned by everyone, both political parties, people from all walks of life. It's not OK."

This is a developing story and will be updated.