Watch live: Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at opening of new Hershey chocolate manufacturing plant

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will celebrate the opening of a new Hershey's chocolate manufacturing plant on Wednesday.

The new plant on Reese Avenue in Hershey, Pennsylvania, will be the first new plant Hershey's has opened in over three decades. The new plant will employ at least 125 people, Shapiro's office said.

Michele Buck, the CEO of Hershey, will be at the opening event along with U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, state legislators and local officials.

The event begins at 10:45 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The Shapiro administration says the governor helped "cut the red tape" and expedite the permitting process for the construction.

A new film on the life of company founder Milton S. Hershey will start production in May 2025, starring Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario.

