Watch live: Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at opening of new Hershey chocolate manufacturing plant

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will celebrate the opening of a new Hershey's chocolate manufacturing plant on Wednesday.

The new plant on Reese Avenue in Hershey, Pennsylvania, will be the first new plant Hershey's has opened in over three decades. The new plant will employ at least 125 people, Shapiro's office said.

Michele Buck, the CEO of Hershey, will be at the opening event along with U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, state legislators and local officials.

The Shapiro administration says the governor helped "cut the red tape" and expedite the permitting process for the construction.

A new film on the life of company founder Milton S. Hershey will start production in May 2025, starring Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario.