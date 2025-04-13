Fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence investigated as arson, police say

An overnight fire at the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence in Harrisburg is being investigated as arson, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

State police said crews from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire went to the Governor's Residence on North Front Street in Dauphin County at around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fire.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement that he and his family were at the home when the fire broke out. In a statement, the Pennsylvania governor said they woke up to "bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg."

Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.



The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025

As Harrisburg fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, Shapiro said his family was evacuated from the home with help from state police and Capitol police.

The Pennsylvania governor said that no one was injured and the fire was brought under control.

In a statement, Attorney General Dave Sunday praised the first responders for their quick actions and said his office "stands ready with any resources needed to find the culprit of this senseless act of violence."

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge posted on social media that he and his wife are thankful the Shapiro family made it out safely, saying, "The images showing the damage to the home we lived in with our children for nearly eight years are heartbreaking."

Pennsylvania State Police Troop H is investigating the fire, which they said caused significant damage to a portion of the home. The agency is offering a $10,000 reward through PSP Tips for an arrest and conviction in the investigation.

State police encourages anyone with information related to the fire to call 1-800-4PA TIPS (1-800-472-8477).

The Governor's Residence was built on the Susquehanna River and is described as a 29,000 square foot Georgian-style home designed by architect George Ewing.

The home has housed eight governors and their families, according to the state's website.