When will air quality improve from Canadian wildfire smoke? Latest smoke maps, forecast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania and Delaware are under a Code Orange air quality alert Friday as smoke from the Canadian wildfires starts to lift out of our region ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

DEP Declares Statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Friday June 30, 2023: https://t.co/I119zi2zRU



The average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Orange range, however local conditions could be in Code Red. pic.twitter.com/UvuP5qhtYY — PA Department of Environmental Protection (@PennsylvaniaDEP) June 29, 2023

There was still a haze in the skies Friday, and smoke was in the atmosphere, although much of it was elevated. Local air quality readings across our area still showed some spots with Code Red air quality levels.

The mornings tend to have the worst of the smoke due to temperature inversion. The ground starts to warm up and the smoke is trapped near there, but cool air in the upper atmosphere doesn't let the smoke get away.

As the sun warms the air up, more clean air will start to mix in with the surface air as the day goes on. A breeze that picks up will also help in moving this smoke away from the surface.

As we head into the weekend, surface-level smoke that you could breathe is not likely to be an issue, though you may see some hazy skies from eleveated smoke.

This is not the level of smoke we saw earlier in June where Philly's air quality index ratings were the worst in the world for a time.

Still take precautions like limiting time outdoors Friday, especially A.M.

Before you go outside Friday morning, check the air quality in your area. There are some spots that are in a Code Red and that air is unhealthy for the general public.

You can stay tuned into our forecasts or check Airnow.gov and type in your ZIP code for air quality reports in your area.

CBS News Philadelphia

Under a Code Red, the air is considered unhealthy for the general public and residents are urged to limit their time outside and avoid strenuous activity.

Taking a walk might be OK, but it's not the best day for a long run. Shortening the amount of time you spend outside is recommended.

Sensitive groups - meaning older people, children and people with breathing problems are likely to be most affected by these air alerts, and in areas with a Code Red, these groups should avoid time outside altogether.

Under a Code Orange, those sensitive groups can still feel effects but the general public may not.

Wearing a mask is also recommended and sensitive groups should take further precautions if necessary. Running the air conditioner or an air purifier may help if you are feeling the effects of the smoke.

Surface-level smoke clearing Friday into Saturday, maps show

Surface-level smoke from the Canadian wildfires over the region Friday, June 30, 2023. The smoke is thicker in Pennsylvania and less prominent in New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia

Surface-level smoke should be lighter in the early hours of Saturday, July 1. CBS News Philadelphia

Why is this happening? Where else in the country is affected by Canadian wildfire smoke?

This is all happening as Canada is on track for its worst wildfire season in nearly 30 years, with maps showing more than 250 "out of control" blazes burning across the country. Our region has faced the most impacts from fires burning in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario - the smoke has carried on the wind and traveled hundreds of miles before coming down to surface level.

Nearly 3,000 fires since the beginning of 2023 have burned more than 19 million acres of forest in Canada.