Gasping for clean air: Air conditioning, air filters, and staying healthy with poor air quality

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When the smoke-laden air is so thick you can see it, as you could yesterday, and as you can today, you naturally start to wonder if it will hurt your lungs.

So, this also begs the question - can air conditioning give you any protection?

The answer, to both inquiries, is yes.

"There's some degree of particulate matter that is in the air and that can irritate your airways and cause people to go into a degree of bronchospasm," explained Dr. Bill Barker, a pulmonologist with Allegheny Health Network.

When the stuff in the air is thick, the jury is still out on whether or not it will do long-term damage to our lungs.

"We really don't have good evidence about long-term damage, but it's just wise if you have lung disease particularly, but if you are a young child or elderly, to avoid really going outside on a day like today," he explained.

As for the healthy, you really shouldn't have to be too aware of your breathing.

"If they go out and they feel like the air is heavy, or they feel like they're starting to wheeze, or they just can't get all of their air out, it's time for them to come back inside to the cooler air," Dr. Barker added.

He pointed out that air conditioners have filters that can help protect you from smoke and other pollutants.

"It can filter out some of the allergens out of the air. get some of the bacteria, some of the mold, and some of the pollen that is in the air and causing difficulties for people," he said.

But the filters are not forever. They have to be changed and if you haven't done so in a while, the build-up on them can be shocking.

"Just think about breathing that in, especially on a day like today and that could cause some problems," Dr. Barker said.

Generally, Dr. Barker said if you're healthy, it's ok to go outside, but would avoid doing anything unnecessary for the next few days.

He also added that some air filters are better than others even as the technology has improved over the past 20 years. Filters have ratings and the higher the rating, the more it will filter out.

Essentially, buy what your health requires and what your air conditioner can handle.