Canadian wildfire smoke will be visible today. See maps, forecast of the smoke's path

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More smoke from Canadian wildfires will be visible in our region today, particularly at points south of Philadelphia.

But don't worry: the impacts will be nothing like the air quality issues we saw two weeks ago in the Philadelphia region, Meteorologist Kate Bilo reports.

Our projections show the thickest smoke will likely stick to the south and west away from our region. Some slightly heavier smoke could clip parts of Delaware Wednesday evening.

This is all happening as Canada is on track for its worst wildfire season in nearly 30 years, with maps showing more than 250 "out of control" blazes burning across the country. Our region has faced the most impacts from fires burning in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario - the smoke has carried on the wind and traveled hundreds of miles before coming down to surface level.

Nearly 3,000 fires since the beginning of 2023 have burned more than 19 million acres of forest in Canada.

Early Thursday, you can see the thickest smoke swirling away from our region and out to sea.

Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota air quality alerts

This round of smoke is hitting other parts of the country hard.

In Chicago, Detroit and other parts of the Midwest, the smoke led to "very unhealthy" air quality ratings Tuesday, and Chicago's air quality ratings were at one point the worst in the world. In Minnesota, the Twin Cities were under an air quality alert Wednesday.

Reports from AirNow.gov Wednesday morning showed "very unhealthy" air in Chicago and "unhealthy air" in Pittsburgh due to the smoke. Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania were under a "code red" for Wednesday.

The Philadelphia region may see a little bit of residual haze or smoke from this, but nothing like what was seen in the midwest this week or in our region two weeks ago.

