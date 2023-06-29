Canadian wildfire smoke puts PA, NJ, DE under air quality alerts again. Here are latest maps of smoke's path

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Smoke from Canadian wildfires has once again put our region under air quality alerts Thursday.

The entire state of Pennsylvania was under a Code Red for air quality, and Philadelphia awoke to an air quality index in that range. In Delaware, the entire state was under a Code Red, while it was a Code Orange in New Jersey.

The smoke is mainly elevated in the atmosphere. Much of it is not at the surface air where we breathe.

But the farther west you go, the more the smoke picks up. New Jersey and southern Delaware are seeing less than our northern and western suburbs which are seeing limited visibility.

This map shows Canadian wildfire smoke in the atmosphere June 29, 2023. The brighter the yellow color, the heavier the smoke. Concentrations decrease as you head farther east and are lowest at the Jersey Shore. CBS News Philadelphia

Under a Code Red, the air is considered unhealthy for the general public and residents are urged to limit their time outside and avoid strenuous activity. Older people, children and people with breathing problems are likely to be most affected.

Under a Code Orange, those sensitive groups can still feel effects but the general public may not.

Wearing a mask is also recommended and sensitive groups should take further precautions if necessary. Running the air conditioner or an air purifier may help if you are feeling the effects of the smoke.

Officials recommend checking Airnow.gov to see the latest air quality reports near you if you need to head out.

This map shows the smoke path around 9 a.m. Thursday - the heaviest smoke is in darker shades of orange while the light blues are the lightest. The thickest smoke is avoiding our region.

At 30th Street Station, we spoke to a traveler who was masked up.

"I have asthma, and I'm kind of wheezing today," she said. "I have the mask on so I can protect myself and hopefully to feel a little better."

This round of smoke is not expected to be nearly as bad as it was earlier in June, when "hazardous" air quality in Philadelphia led to the city having the worst AQI ratings in the world for a time.

Wednesday night, the smoke was visible and partially obscured the city's skyline.

The Philadelphia skyline is obscured due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The region awoke to air quality alerts again on June 29. CBS News Philadelphia

Where to get a free KN95 mask in Philadelphia to deal with smoke

The city is giving away free KN95 masks at four of its five resource hubs Thursday - as well as at Philadelphia police and fire stations.

The Enon resource hub is closed this week and will not be giving out masks.

Friday's air quality looks better in PA, NJ, DE. Maps show where Canadian wildfire smoke is moving

A map of Canadian wildfire smoke on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Orange is the heaviest smoke and light blue is the lightest. CBS News Philadelphia

The heavy smoke looks to be mostly cleared out from our area by Friday night. CBS News Philadelphia

Why is this happening? Where else in the country is affected by Canadian wildfire smoke?

This is all happening as Canada is on track for its worst wildfire season in nearly 30 years, with maps showing more than 250 "out of control" blazes burning across the country. Our region has faced the most impacts from fires burning in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario - the smoke has carried on the wind and traveled hundreds of miles before coming down to surface level.

Nearly 3,000 fires since the beginning of 2023 have burned more than 19 million acres of forest in Canada.

Out in Pittsburgh and other areas in western and west-central Pennsylvania, air quality was "very unhealthy" Thursday morning, according to Airnow.gov.