Bradley Cooper narrates Eagles Super Bowl hype video: "It's our time now"

In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LIX, there's been no shortage of Eagles pride emanating from the city of Philadelphia.

From the Kelly Green lights illuminating the skyline and Boathouse Row, to the murals and paintings adorning buildings around the City of Brotherly Love, and the sound of Too Short's "Blow the Whistle" and "Fly, Eagles Fly" blaring from speakers, it's safe to say Philly is all in on the Birds.

To cap it all off, and push any fans still lacking in their Super Bowl excitement over the edge, on Saturday the Eagles released their official hype video before the big game, narrated by Pennsylvania native, actor and super fan Bradley Cooper.

Actor Bradley Cooper reacts during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

The video opens on a shot of the Philadelphia skyline, and the voice of Saquon Barkley's daughter Jada talking to her dad the day he signed with the Eagles.

"Do you remember this day?" Cooper asks.

The video then takes fans on a trip down memory lane through the Eagles' 2024-25 season, which began with a lackluster 2-2 start before morphing into a record-breaking, highlight-reel making, NFC championship winning season.

Fans won't soon forget Saquon Barkley's gravity-defying backwards hurdle. And Cooper DeJean's massive takedown of Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Or Dallas Goedert's stiff-arm touchdown run against the Packers.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reverse hurdles over Jarrian Jones #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

But there were also setbacks. Brandon Graham's triceps injury. Jalen Hurts' concussion.

"Remember last time? And the pain?" Cooper says over a clip of the Eagles losing Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs in 2023.

"Remember the win? And the trophy?" he says of Philadelphia's 2018 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. "It's our time now."

Go. Birds.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.