New Eagles mural captures Philadelphia's "chaotic energy" before Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs

New Eagles mural on Broad Street celebrates Philadelphia before Super Bowl rematch vs. Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In honor of Super Bowl week, a vibrant new mini-mural has appeared on South Broad Street, capturing the essence of Philadelphia's passionate Eagles fanbase.

The mural, designed by local artist Tiff Urquhart and commissioned by Mural Arts Philadelphia, features a poised eagle surrounded by bold patterns and energetic colors — reflecting both the city's electric spirit and the focused determination of the Eagles as they head into the Super Bowl.

"I wanted to incorporate some chaotic energy — not in a bad way, but to match the city and the fans," Urquhart said. "The bold colors and patterns represent the energetic feel of the city, while the eagle embodies the focused, concentrated drive the Eagles need for this huge game."

Located at the corner of South Broad and Alter streets, the mural is a symbol of unity for Eagles fans and the broader Philadelphia community.

"It's exciting to see the fans and people get excited about something I created for the city and its people," Urquhart said.

Ciara Strickland, who lives above the mural, describes the powerful impact it has on the neighborhood.

"It brings the city together," she said. "It's the brotherly love. We love football, but we also love what Philadelphia means."

For South Philly native Christina Biddle, the mural serves as a reminder of the city's unity.

"We have something to teach our children about unity," she said. "It's awesome to see it go up right outside my building."

Conrad Benner, a curator and project manager at Mural Arts Philadelphia, said that the mural perfectly reflects the city's energy.

"It's exciting to see how people connect to it," he said. "We're just reflecting the city back to ourselves."

As the mural comes to life, it's clear that it captures more than just football pride; it's a representation of the unity and spirit that make Philadelphia unique, bringing the community together in anticipation of another unforgettable Super Bowl.