Bradley Cooper says he'd prefer another Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win over 2024 Oscars awards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bradley Cooper might be one of the of the biggest names in Hollywood. But just like every other Philadelphia Eagles fan who watches the Birds play religiously every week -- he wants to see them win another Super Bowl and have a party down Broad Street.

The Abington Township native and "Silver Linings Playbook" actor was promoting his new film "Maestro" on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" when he was asked if he'd rather win an Oscar or the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

It didn't take long for Cooper to respond -- he answered with zero hesitation before Stern could even finish the question.

"The Eagles Super Bowl victory," he said with a laugh. "I'm sick."

Bradley Cooper was asked by Howard Stern if he’d rather win multiple 2024 Oscars for Best Actor, Best Director, and have his co-star also win Best Actress, or have the #Eagles win the Super Bowl.



Bradley Cooper with no hesitation: pic.twitter.com/y8TYqKzHBQ — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 28, 2023

Cooper is a well-noted Birds fans and even watches games at Lincoln Financial Field with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie occasionally.

Cooper's latest film "Maestro" with Carey Mulligan is now playing in select theaters and arrives on Netflix on Dec. 20.

After a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a rematch of the NFC championship game at the Linc.

Cooper and the rest of Philly will be taking in the action as Birds fans across the area can only hope the 2023 season ends with hoisting another Lombardi Trophy.