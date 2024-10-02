Austin Hays, finally healthy, feels ready to show why Phillies traded for him in playoffs

Phillies fans gear up for Red October frenzy with merch at a clothing store in Delaware County

Phillies fans gear up for Red October frenzy with merch at a clothing store in Delaware County

Phillies fans gear up for Red October frenzy with merch at a clothing store in Delaware County

Since arriving in Philadelphia in July, Austin Hays' journey has been rocky. Hays has been battling baseball injuries and something significantly worse since putting on a Philadelphia Phillies uniform.

Hays landed on the injured list with a hamstring injury, followed by a significant kidney injury that sidelined infection that required a significant bounce-back process. Then, Hays missed games on the season's final weekend with a back injury.

It's been a roller coaster ride for Hays since the Phillies traded for him, but he's starting to feel like himself again.

"I feel good. It was kind of scary there for a little while, not knowing if I was gonna get rehab games in before the Triple-A season was over," Hays said about his kidney infection. "Not knowing if I was gonna make it back before the end of the season. The fact I was able to go through a full rehab stint, play some games, and feel really good. Get some swings on the ball and play from good defense, too. I'm excited."

Philadelphia Phillies' Austin Hays in action during a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP

As for the back? Hays mentioned the five-day break has helped.

There's a reason Hays is excited for a refresh in the postseason. Hays has played just 22 games with the Phillies, hitting .256 with two home runs, six RBIs and a .672 OPS. He really hasn't had the chance to show the Phillies what he can do, especially against left-handed pitching.

Hays hit .354 with a .941 OPS in 82 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this year.

"We really believe (Hays) can hit left-handed pitching," Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski said. "I'm extremely optimistic."

Philadelphia Phillies' Austin Hays in action during the baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP

Hays certainly looks like he'll get his opportunity when the Phillies face a left-handed pitcher. When he arrived, the Phillies wanted to get him everyday at-bats in left field and still could veer toward that route. Their best combination may be Brandon Marsh in left field and Bryson Stott at second base against right-handed pitchers, and Hays in left field with Edmundo Sosa at second base against left-handed pitchers.

No matter what Hays' role is, he'll be ready. That's the most important aspect for the Phillies.

"Just had some fatigue and getting a little tired," Hays said of his ramp-up process back. "I was pushing it hard, but we knew that was gonna be there. We put that into our plan. I had to work really hard because we had a very short window toward being back in game shape. My body definitely feels like I pushed it, but it was exactly what I needed."