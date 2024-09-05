Phillies' Austin Hays placed on 10-day injured list with kidney infection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a kidney infection on Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 2, and recalled Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hays is on the IL for the second time since the Phillies acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles a few days before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. He missed 13 games in August with a strained hamstring.

The 29-year-old outfielder is hitting .254 with five doubles, one homer and five RBIs in 19 games with the Phillies.

Acquired as a right-handed bat to help offset the Phillies' lefty-heavy lineup, Hays is hitting .438 vs. lefties with the club.

The Phillies open a four-game series with the Marlins in Miami on Thursday night.

Stevenson is not in the Phillies' lineup. Neither is third baseman Alec Bohm, who hasn't played since Aug. 29 when he left the Phillies' 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves in the third inning with a sore left hand.

Philadelphia enters Thursday's series opener in Miami seven games up on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, two and a half games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the second seed in the National League and a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed.

The Phillies' magic number to clinch the playoff berth is 15 and 17 to clinch the NL East.