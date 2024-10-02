Who will be on the Phillies' postseason roster? Kody Clemens has a strong case as a bench bat

Phillies fans gear up for Red October frenzy with merch at a clothing store in Delaware County

Phillies fans gear up for Red October frenzy with merch at a clothing store in Delaware County

There's an excellent chance Kody Clemens will be on the National League Division Series roster. The Philadelphia Phillies will likely carry 14 hitters and 12 pitchers for the NLDS, giving Clemens an excellent opportunity for meaningful postseason at-bats.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski hinted at Clemens' value as a left-handed bat off the bench — a sign Clemens will be on the postseason roster come Saturday.

"Kody, to me, is a big-league player. We thought that all along," Dombroski said. "When Kody Clemens comes up to the plate, particularly against a right-handed pitcher, I always feel he's a threat to get a hit.

"And he can drive the ball. And he's not afraid when he's up at the dish. It's a situation at times when he can get too pull-conscious, but he can hit. He's really just a good big-league hitter. We feel he has a good chance to get a hit every time he comes to the plate."

Kody Clemens of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a walk-off single to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 09, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Clemens has certainly played his way into earning a postseason roster spot, even if the September stats don't tell the story. He hit just .192 in 52 at-bats but also hit two home runs and eight RBIs with an OPS of .621. Of the Phillies bench players with 40-plus at-bats, Clemens has the highest OPS.

If the Phillies need a hit against a right-handed pitcher late in games, they can call on Clemens.

"I'm happy [Dombrowski] believes in me," Clemens said. "I feel like I put in the preparation throughout my career to try and fit the role I have over the past few seasons. Just getting those opportunities during the regular season to try and prepare for those moments.

"When I come off the bench to pinch hit, I feel like it's the most crucial part of the game. I've done that a lot over the past few years and come through a couple times. That's probably why he believes in me."

Philadelphia Phillies' Kody Clemens, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walkoff single off Tampa Bay Rays' Garrett Cleavinger during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP

Clemens is expected to be part of a bench for the Phillies that includes Austin Hays, Weston Wilson, Garrett Stubbs and Edmundo Sosa. This is a much deeper bench than the past two postseasons, and the competition for the 13th and 14th bench spots proves it.

"I think we're stronger, deeper overall," Dombrowski said. "Of course, if we go from 14 or 13, that gives you another alternative too. We talked about the four outfielders. You're gonna have someone on the bench that you like in that regard. [Edmundo] Sosa is an outstanding extra infielder and, of course, you have the backup catcher.

"We do like the way some of the guys that we are considering, the way they swing the bat pinch hitting vs. a left-handed pitcher and right-handed pitcher. Overall, we think our bench is strong."

At least Clemens appears to be part of the equation for the NLDS.