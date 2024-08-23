Phillies activate Austin Hays from 10-day injured list after missing 13 games with hamstring injury

Nick McIlwain of The Preston & Steve Show talks meeting Eddie Vedder and answers a Gallen of Questions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Austin Hays is back with the Philadelphia Phillies after missing 13 games with a left hamstring strain. On Friday, the Phillies activated Hays from the 10-day injured list ahead of their series opener against the Royals in Kansas City.

Philadelphia returned outfielder Cal Stevenson to Triple A Lehigh Valley to make room for Hays on its 26-man roster.

Hays, 29, strained his hamstring during the Phillies' 9-4 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Aug. 7. Two days later, retroactive to Aug. 8, he was placed on the 10-day IL.

The Phillies acquired Hays from the Baltimore Orioles a few days before the July 30 trade deadline.

Hays played in 10 games with the Phillies before the injury, hitting .263 with a .677 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS), one home run, two doubles and five runs. He played in two rehab games with the IronPigs, reaching base three times in seven plate appearances.

Stevenson, 27, played seven games for the Phillies, collecting two hits and two walks.

Hays will return to the lineup Friday night, playing left field and batting ninth in the Phillies' series opener against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.69) is scheduled to face Kansas City starter Michael Wacha (10-6, 3.33)