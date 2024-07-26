Orioles' Austin Hays heads to Phillies in trade for Seranthony Dominguez, Cristian Pache

SEPTA buys new rail cars for Market-Frankford Line, and more top stories | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Austin Hays is coming to Philadelphia, and the Phillies got their right-handed bat.

The Phillies on Friday traded relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for the 29-year-old Hays, an outfielder who's hitting .255 in 63 games this season. The move comes a few days ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Phillies have acquired OF Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for RHP Seranthony Domínguez and OF Cristian Pache. Hays will wear No. 9. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 26, 2024

In 63 games this season, Hays is hitting .255/.316/.395 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. He hits lefties well, which is what the Phillies need. Hayes is hitting .328 with a .894 OPS against left-handed pitching in 39 games.

Hays was the American League's starting center fielder in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Last season, he set career highs with 76 runs scored, 143 hits, 40 multi-hit games and five stolen bases.

In 2022, Hays won Baltimore's Heart & Hustle Award.

Dominguez, 29, appeared in 230 games for the Phillies over six seasons — he had a 4.75 ERA in 38 games this season. He posted a 3.55 ERA over 220 innings pitched with the club. The native of Esperanza, Dominican Republic was signed in 2011 as an amateur free agent.

Pache is just 25 years old and appeared in 50 games for the Phillies in 2024, hitting .202. He joined the Phillies in a trade from the Oakland Athletics in March 2023 and is originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Hays, a native of Daytona Beach, Florida, will wear No. 9 for the Phillies.

Dominguez will not be the only former Phillie in the Orioles' bullpen: former closer Craig Kimbrel signed with Baltimore in the offseason.