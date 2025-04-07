Suspect wanted in Philadelphia shooting that critically injured 18-year-old at playground, police say

Suspect wanted for shooting man at East Germantown playground, Philadelphia police say

A 23-year-old man is wanted for allegedly shooting an 18-year-old at a playground in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood earlier this month, police said Monday.

Anthony T. Smith, 23, is wanted for aggravated assault, weapons charges and other offenses for allegedly shooting an 18-year-old man twice in the chest at Lonnie Young Playground on the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue on April 1.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene of the shooting, along with 11 9mm shell casings.

Police said the shooting happened as the playground was packed with children. It was also the second shooting at a city recreation center in less than a week.

The other shooting happened at the Finley Recreation Center in West Oak Lane at the end of March.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.