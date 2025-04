U.S. Marshals join search for gunman involved in East Germantown shooting U.S. Marshals are joining the search to find a gunman involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Lonnie Young Rec Center in East Germantown on April 1, where an 18-year-old was shot several times. The gunman is identified as Anthony Smith, who was on bail for a 2023 shooting. There's also a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading up to Smith's arrest.