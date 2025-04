Man injured in shooting at playground in East Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say

One man was critically injured in a shooting at a playground in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia Tuesday evening, police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest shortly before 5:45 p.m. at the Lonnie Young Playground on the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue, police said. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Police have secured the scene.