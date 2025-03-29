3 teens hospitalized after shooting in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia, police say

Three teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Upsal Street in West Oak Lane just after 5 p.m. Police said the three teens who were shot are a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Police said the 14-year-old is stable after being shot in his right thigh. The 16-year-old is also stable after suffering a graze wound to his face, and the 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in his chest.

"So it was a normal day, everybody collaborated came to the park, then all of a sudden, it started to swell in terms of number of visitors that were here," said Kevin, a man who witness the shooting.

"And when that happens, you get a good sense of what's possibly going to take place," Kevin continued.

The teens were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, and police said that the teens are being held as prisoners at this time.

"When the shooting started, my only thought was how can I get everybody else to safety, how can I open up this gate, how can I get to do all these necessary things to help these kids, because at the end of the day, somebody gotta do it," said Kevin.

"The only thing I can think of being a parent is I can't imagine, can't fathom what they are feeling right now. I feel for them," he continued. "There's conflict resolutions, you don't have to go to the strap."