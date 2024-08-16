The best Halloween decorations at Walmart this year are ghoulishly good

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Halloween coming up scarily fast, it's time to get your home ready for spooky season. If you're looking to impress with eerie decor, Walmart has everything you need, from huuuuuuuuge skeletons to an inflatable Bluey in an adorable costume. Whether you're aiming for frightful or fun, inside or out, you're going to want to shop Walmart for all the Halloween decorations you're looking for.

We've chosen a few fun picks to help bring your Halloween vision to life. Check out the best Halloween decorations you can get at Walmart for 2024, and be sure to check out Sam's Club, Wayfair and Anthropologie for more.

Animated 8' giant skeleton: $308



Sometimes you have to go all out and get yourself a giant 8-foot skeleton for your yard. And this Halloween seems like as good of a time as any.

This plastic skeleton features flashing, motion-sensor-activated LEDs for eyes, and its jaw moves when activated. You can pose its arms however you'd like, so it's easy to dress if you want to put it in a fun costume.

It has a metal base and support poles to keep it standing indoors or outdoors.

Joyin pumpkin inflatables: $39 and up

It's a pumpkin jamboree! Adorn your lawn with the sunny orange gourds complete with wicked grins and a black cat in a witch hat. These outdoor polyester pumpkins blow up with a built-in air blower.

The pumpkins are lit with bright white LED lights, so they can be seen at night. Plus, the fabric is waterproof and durable, so you can leave your pumpkin squad outside even when the weather gets a bit... spooky.

Everyone loves pumpkins on Halloween, so just put some smiles on people's faces while you can with this delightful yard decoration. Multiple sizes are available (up to 12.5 foot), price varies by size.

Animated shaking mummy: $67

Mummies aren't just for tombs anymore. This one is free-standing, and shuffling toward you in your yard. This 5-foot tall mummy is crafted from polyester and wears a dirty brown shroud. Its hands are gnarled and its face grotesque. And it starts shaking when there's noise around to trigger it.

This creepy shaking mummy runs on three AA batteries. That means you can put it just about anywhere you might want to try and catch guests off guard. It works both indoors and outdoors, so if you want to plant a mummy somewhere, this is your guy.

Jinchang Halloween ghost walking dog statue: $16

Have you ever seen a ghost walking its dog? Now you have. This fun little resin statue features a ghost going out on a stroll with its favorite pet. It's clad in a flower crown, with a dog that resembles Zero from Disney's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and it might be one of the cutest things ever.

It doesn't light up and it doesn't make any scary noises, but it's family-friendly and appropriate for any home to add a little Halloween charm into the mix. Use it as a centerpiece on your table or put it up in your window where everyone can see it when walking by. It's absolutely adorable, after all.

Skeletons carrying coffin statue: $190

Want something a little more creepy than cute ghosts or fun pumpkins? How about skeletons carrying a coffin? These 5-foot-tall spooky boys can be placed indoors or out in the yard as part of your Halloween display.

The skeletons themselves are supported by metal frames, so they'll stay put. The skeletons' coffin is a good place to put drinks and ice during parties -- it doubles as a cooler.

Creepy and useful at the same time!

Groundbreaker skeleton clown with lights and sound, $40

We'll admit it. Clowns are creepy. And clowns are even creepier when they're sprouting from the ground in front of you. This indoor and outdoor clown groundbreaker looks like it's rising from the dead, and it makes some pretty convincing storm noises, too.

Claw the clown has eyes that flash green. He moves and he chuckles, then calls out "I see you" to unsuspecting visitors. Plant him somewhere in the yard or hide him in your home where someone may not be expecting him to maximize the scares.

Inflatable Bluey in vampire costume, $50

Not into a super scary Halloween? Delight the kids and younger visitors with a blow-up Bluey from the series of the same name, clad in a vampire costume. This 3.5-feet tall self-inflating figure blows up completely in just seconds, and deflates quickly for simple storage as well. Bluey lights up and comes with stakes and tethers so you can keep the blow-up figure anchored to the ground.

The vampire costume consists of a fun vampire cape as well as a cute little pumpkin -- there's nothing scary about a little blue dog. Grab little Bluey to celebrate Halloween if you have little ones around who may be a bit too afraid of the typical monsters seen around the holiday.