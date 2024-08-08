The trendiest Halloween finds at Sam's Club this month: Spooky season comes early

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Halloween may be months away, but wholesale retailer Sam's Club is already getting into spooky season. This month, its Trending Items section is filled to the brim with everything you need to decorate for the October holiday, from 10-foot-tall animated skeletons to a massive Beetlejuice inflatable that'll have the whole neighborhood talking.

The best Halloween decorations tend to sell out fast, so don't sleep on the 2024 Sam's Club Halloween collection. Read on for our top picks from Sam's Club's viral Halloween items, or tap the button below to see and shop the full collection of Sam's Club's trendiest items of the month.

The trendiest Halloween finds at Sam's Club in August 2024

Member's Mark 10-foot animated Triple Fright Reaper

Giant skeleton decorations are so very in right now, so it's no surprise to see a giant skeleton on the Sam's Club Trending Item list this month. This 10-foot-tall creeper is wearing a black robe with a purple gauze overlay.

Unlike other giant skeletons, this one has a special surprise: It features motion-activated lights, sounds and animations. When activated, the skeleton speaks and its robe opens to reveal two more hidden skulls with moving mouths and spooky light-up eyes.

The 10-foot Member's Mark animated Triple Fright Reaper is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Find it for $230 at Sam's Club.

Add two more skeletons for $100 more

Love the skeleton look? Add on to your outdoor spookscape by adding a pair of Member's Mark bronze talking skeletons with light-up eyes. They feature locking joints so they can be posed in a variety of ways. When placed together, the two 5-foot-tall skeletons will talk and interact with each other.

Find the set of two skeletons at Sam's Club for $100.

Beetlejuice 10.5-foot airblown inflatable archway

Really wow your trick-or-treaters this year -- and their parents -- with this airblown inflatable Beetlejuice archway that features a sandworm, sign and Beetlejuice himself. It's equipped with LED lights so it's visible at night, while the included heavy-duty lawn stakes will keep it in place. Setup is easy: It self-inflates in seconds once you plug it in, and deflates quickly for storage when not in use.

The 10.5-foot Beetlejuice inflatable archway is a Sam's Club exclusive. It's rated for both indoor and outdoor use. Find it online and in stores for $200.

Harry Potter 12-foot airblown inflatable Hogwarts Castle

If you're looking for a more magical Halloween experience this year, check out the 12-foot inflatable Hogwarts Castle available at Sam's Club. It features bright LEDs for nighttime use, and like the "Beetlejuice" inflatable above, it comes with lawn stakes and sets up in seconds.

One Sam's Club reviewer calls this Harry Potter inflatable the best Halloween splurge they've ever made. "Everything about this castle made me happy!" they said. "The lights twinkle, it's tall enough for people to actually walk under, set up wasn't bad, and I was able to take it down and fit it back in the original box in less than 15 minutes. The motion activated music ended up being even better than I thought."

Find this showstopping Harry Potter inflatable at Sam's Club for $300 this August.

Disney Mickey Mouse Spooktacular Pumpkin Plush

Not everyone appreciates a Halloween fright -- especially younger kids. For little ones, Sam's Club has an adorable new Disney Mickey Mouse pumpkin plush. Far from scary, this 12-inch-tall Mickey-themed plush features two mini pumpkin ears, a green stem and a huge, friendly smile.

While it's safe for ages 3 and up, this cuddly orange plush looks just as great on an office desk or dorm room bed as it does on a child's bed.

Find it at Sam's Club for $18.

9-piece light-up Disney Halloween village

Disney fans will love this nine-piece Halloween village, available at Sam's Club. The centerpiece of the set is a haunted house with a Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkin on top. Other set pieces include a spooky light-up tree, entrance gate and a selection of Disney characters (including Donald Duck pulling a pumpkin chariot with Daisy Duck riding in it).

The set includes 5 AA batteries to power the set's 22 LED lights. The lights are on a 6 hours on / 18 hours off timer.

Member's Mark pre-lit metal jack-o'-lantern set

Add some Halloween ambiance with this set of three pre-lit metal jack-o'-lanterns. Each comes with a AA battery-operated LED candle that gives off a flickering glow without the fire risk of real candles. (Six AA batteries are included.)

Verified reviewers rave that these jack-o'-lanterns have the same look as decorations from higher-end stores but at a low Sam's Club price. "These were perfect dupes and super affordable," says one.

We like that these jack-o'-lanterns have a 6 hours on / 18 hours off automatic timer, so you don't need to hassle with flicking switches daily. We also like that these light-up pumpkins are nestable for easy display or storage.

Find the set of three at Sam's Club for just $40 in August.

