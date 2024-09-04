The trendiest finds at Sam's Club in September 2024: Bluey, Star Wars and vintage Coca-Cola

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday season is still a couple of months away, but smart shoppers know that to get the best and hottest gifts of the 2024 season, you need to start early. Our secret to smart, early gift shopping? Sam's Club.

Holiday items are already topping the list of Sam's Club Trending Item finds for September. Sam's Club is offering a 2024 Star Wars Lego advent calendar, a 2024 Harry Potter advent calendar and a 2024 Disney animation advent calendar for $45 each. Loaded with daily surprises, they're a great way to get any Lego fan excited about Christmas this year.

There are a handful of can't-miss gift ideas on the Sam's Club viral list, too, including a smart padlock that's perfect for gym-goers and a set of BPA-free, spill-proof stainless steel Bluey tumblers for little kids.

Read on for our top picks from Sam's Club's viral finds in September 2024, or tap the button below to shop the full collection of Sam's Club's trendiest items of the month.

To shop the trending collection at Sam's Club, you'll need to be a Sam's Club member. If you're not a member yet, we have good news: There's a Sam's Club membership deal that will save you 50% on your first year. Sign up now through October 31, 2024, and you'll pay just $25. (A Club level membership to Sam's Club is normally $50 per year.)

There's also a deal on Sam's Club Plus memberships if you want to start earning a 2% reward on your purchases (among other great perks). Normally $110, your first year of Sam's Club Plus membership is just $70.

The trendiest finds at Sam's Club in September 2024

2024 Lego Star Wars advent calendar

Sam's Club

The 2024 Lego Star Wars advent calendar features 18 buildable mini toys and 6 minifigures, one for each day leading up to Christmas in December.

This year's set is steeped in nostalgia -- you'll be building highlights from Lego Star Wars sets from 1999 to 2024, presented in chronological order. The mini toys include the Millennium Falcon, an X-wing and Darth Vader's Castle.

The Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia minifigures are holiday-themed, so your daily surprises can double as Christmas decorations.

You can order this advent calendar now at Sam's Club for $44.98. A Lego Harry Potter advent calendar and a Lego Disney advent calendar are available at the same price.

Igloohome smart fingerprint padlock

Sam's Club

Have you ever struggled to remember a locker combination? That's a thing of the past with the Igloohome smart fingerprint padlock, another of our top Sam's Club Trending Item finds for September.

The touch-sensitive padlock allows you to register up to 10 different fingerprints via the Igloohome app, allowing you to choose who can open the lock and who can't. You can also use the app to send Bluetooth keys to friends and family, or to open the lock yourself. An activity log will let you review who opened the lock and when.

The lock recharges via USB-C. Note that it's not rated for outdoor use.

Get the Igloohome smart fingerprint padlock at Sam's Club for $59.86.

Zak Designs stainless steel double-wall Bluey tumblers (2 pc.)

Sam's Club

Kids are sure to love the new Zak Designs stainless steel tumblers that were just released at Sam's Club. The Bluey design seen here is especially hot with kids, but a two-pack of Spiderman tumblers and a two-pack of Disney princess tumblers are also available.

Parents, meanwhile, will love the 14-ounce tumblers' design. They're constructed of BPA-free stainless steel, with double-wall insulation to keep drinks colder for longer, without condensation. The lid won't leak when it's closed, while the included bucket handle makes it easier for little hands to hold.

The cups are top-rack dishwasher safe. They are not microwave safe.

Pick up a set of two Zak Designs tumblers at Sam's Club for $17.98, while they last.

Coca-Cola 3.5 cu. ft. refrigerator and chest freezer

Sam's Club

We have to admit that we're enamored by the Coca-Cola refrigerator and chest freezer on the Sam's Club Trending Item list for September. Can you blame us? The 1950s-inspired design is an absolute showstopper, whether you put it in a luxe home theater room or in the garage.

We especially like that this 3.5-cubic-foot refrigerator chest is versatile -- with the turn of a dial, it can be converted into a chest freezer. So when you're not using it to hold bottles of Coke for your family and guests (there's a bottle opener on the side), you can use it to hold ice cream and other frozen treats. Caster wheels make it easy to move into place. And did we mention it's lockable?

You can find this red Coca-Cola refrigerator and chest freezer at Sam's Club for $249.98. A storage basket and ice scraper are included.

Apple AirTags (4 pack)



Sam's Club

Apple AirTags are a viral seller at Sam's Club in September for two reasons. First, the water-resistant smart trackers are incredibly versatile -- they can help you locate your lost purse, luggage, keys or anything else you attach them to with incredible precision. Your iPhone doesn't even need to be near your items to find them.

Another reason why AirTags are hot right now at Sam's Club: The retailer is offering a $6 discount on them. Regularly $94.98, you can get a four-pack now for just $88.98.

Apple AirTags make a great gift, so you might be tempted to stock up. Just note that there's a limit of two per membership.

