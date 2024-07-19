Home Depot just released its 2024 Halloween decoration collection, complete with a 7-foot skeleton dog

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Home Depot

Home Depot has decided to get an early start on spooky season, as the retailer just released its 2024 Halloween collection. Home Depot is known for its large and in-charge Halloween decorations that span several feet tall, including the 12-foot-tall skeleton, which has gone viral on TikTok year after year for its grandiose presence on Halloween lovers' front lawns.

The collection includes many other Halloween characters of similar size, including a 7-foot skeleton dog (that's already sold out!) and fun inflatables, including iconic children's characters such as Bluey and Hello Kitty. With all these fun decorations, and more available, Home Depot has become a one-stop-shop for those looking to go all out for Halloween.

Get into the Halloween spirit early by shopping the collection, available now in store and online.

Get the famous 12-foot skeleton at Home Depot before it sells out

Home Depot

If you've always wanted to add that TikTok-famous giant skeleton to your yard, now's your chance. Home Depot has two versions of the 12-foot Skelly in stock now, including one with a motorized head. Both options feature LCD eyes with eight different display options.

This popular skeleton is almost sure to sell out (and fast!), so put in your order now if you want Skelly in your yard this Halloween.

The standard 12-foot Skelly is $299 at Home Depot now. The 12-foot Skelly with a motorized head is $379.

More of the Home Depot 2024 Halloween decoration collection

Home Depot

The Halloween decoration collection is robust, offering shoppers nearly 600 decorations to choose from. These range from their famously giant (and famously costly) lawn fixtures to smaller, more moderately priced items such as wreaths, doormats, themed lanterns, decorative stakes and more.

Although there's several traditional halloween decor available, most of the collection is made up of their popular, oversized decorations. These include inflatables that aren't as spooky as the giant skeletons. You can get inflatables of famous characters from loved movies and TV shows, including a Halloween minion, the Mandalorian with baby Yoda, Scooby Doo trick or treating and even Ursula from the Little Mermaid. There are also inflatables of classic Halloween characters, including Frankenstein, a nearly 6-foot-long skeleton cat and plenty of pumpkins.

There are also lots of options out there for Halloween fans that are more into the scary stuff. These include the 7-foot-tall skull and bone archway, an 8-foot-tall animated boogeyman, an animatronic demon reaper that can actually lurch at trick or treaters, and an animatronic zombie girl crawler that has eyes that light up red.

Whether you're into the cute or creepy, there is decor for truly every type of Halloween fan at Home Depot.