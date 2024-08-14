You need to see the 2024 Anthropologie Halloween collection. Here are our favorite finds

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Anthropologie

If you're anything like us at CBS Essentials, we are counting down the days until the start of the spooky season. While the first day of fall (the official start of spooky season) is more than a month away, you can get into the spirit by shopping for Halloween decorations early. Many retailers, including Sam's Club and Wayfair, have already debuted their 2024 Halloween collections, allowing Halloween fans to get a jump start on planning their holiday displays.

Another brand that has recently released its 2024 collection is Anthropologie. We love Anthropologie for its uniquely stylish Halloween decorations that, like Pottery Barn, lean more toward decor than decorations. Anthropologie's collection is versatile in that a lot of the retailer's Halloween offerings double as fall decor, so you can use the decorations throughout the season. The line is also distinct in that the products are more cutesy than creepy, so if you're looking to outfit your home with some truly scary pieces, head over to Home Depot.

We rounded up our favorite Anthropologie Halloween collection pieces out of more than 250 products. Shop our top picks, which include a creative coffin beverage tub and decorative bats that are almost two feet in diameter.

Cindy pumpkin mug

Anthropologie

If you know Anthropologie, you know the brand is famous for its mugs, which range from cute to downright artistic. The Cindy mug is just another example of how talented the brand is at designing mugs that manage to be adorable yet stylish at the same time. This holiday mug comes in three colors, including the traditional pumpkin orange as well as white and neutral, both of which resemble gourds.

The Cindy pumpkin mug is more versatile than your average Halloween mug in that it can be used throughout fall. Drinking your coffee or tea from this every day will certainly help you get into the seasonal spirit. It's made of glazed stoneware and can be put in the dishwasher as well as the microwave.

Illuminated LED vine pumpkin

Anthropologie

These light-up pumpkins will enhance the ambiance of your Halloween display, whether stored inside or out. We love the Illuminated LED vine pumpkin for its strikingly detailed weave as well as the natural look of the product, which can be attributed to the rattan material used throughout.

Add this to your mantle to complement autumn garland or a wreath, place it on a console table as accent lighting or put it in the center of your dining table as a seasonal centerpiece.

There are two sizes available, including a small one that contains 120 lights and a large one that has 240 lights. If you do decide to put these outside, make sure to bring them in during periods of excess moisture.

Rattan bats

Anthropologie

These rattan bats will last longer than the bat wall stickers you'll find on Amazon. They'll also make a bigger impact with their imposing size and interesting rattan material. Although grand in their appearance, these bats are not that scary, making them great for people who want to get into the holiday spirit without their homes looking too spooky.

There are three sizes available that you can choose from, with the largest measuring more than two feet in diameter. Fly them indoors over your media center or dining area, or hang them in your front yard's trees for outdoor display. Just know that rattan doesn't hold up well in wet conditions, so if you know a storm's coming, it's best to take them inside until the rain passes.

Spider Web Brass Trivet

Anthropologie

These brass spider web placemats will definitely be a hit at your next dinner party. The overall design is a showstopper, with brass being an interesting (and classier) alternative to fabric or corkboard. Being made of a strong material may also mean that they'll last longer over time, so long as they are cared for correctly (these need to be hand washed only and dried completely after cleaning).

Let these serve as a decorative anchor to your Halloween-themed meals with friends and family. You could also use one as a trivet to protect hot platters from damaging your dining table.

To take your festivities up a notch, there are matching coasters and a food bowl that you can use to store fruit and veggies during the Halloween season.

Pumpkin beverage dispenser

Anthropologie

If you like to entertain during spooky season, check out this fun pumpkin beverage dispenser. It's a great vessel to house your Halloween punch in while celebrating the holiday with family and friends. People will enjoy getting their drinks out of this much more than your run-of-the-mill punch bowl. It's also more sanitary with its closed top and dispenser.

The pumpkin beverage dispenser is pretty big, measuring almost a foot wide and tall. It can hold up to 299 ounces of liquids. Note that it can only be hand-washed.

Coffin beverage tub

Anthropologie

We love the creativity behind this coffin beverage tub. Your guests will enjoy the experience of procuring their chilled beverages from this tub -- it's a much more festive option than a traditional cooler. The cast aluminum tub is handmade and food-safe, though it's recommended for indoor use only.

Because of its relatively small size (5.5" H x 8.7" W x 15.2" L), don't expect it to be able to fit a whole lot of beverages -- there's only enough room for a handful of cans or a bottle of wine. But if style is important to you and you like having small Halloween gatherings, we think this coffin beverage tub is worth the splurge.

Bronze spider taper holder

Anthropologie

Most of Anthropologie's Halloween home collection leans more cutesy and stylish instead of scary, but if you're more into the scary, you might take to these bronze spider taper holders. The candle holders feature detailed spider legs that look realistic enough to give people a little bit of the creeps. The brass material also has a goth feel to it that enhances the darker vibe of this Halloween decor.

Make these a centerpiece on your dining table, or place these next to some skulls and spider webbing to create a spooky Halloween display. Each is handmade, so they're truly unique. They can accommodate candles that are an inch wide.

Felt Halloween critters

Anthropologie

Decorate your home with these adorable forest critters, all dressed up for the Halloween holiday. There are five different trick-or-treaters available -- Witchy Raccoon, Candy Corn Mouse, Devil Dog, Spider Fox and Pumpkin Cat. Each has a wool shell with polyfoam fill.

These handmade critters measure 5 inches high. Note that slight variations may occur due to these cute Halloween critters being handmade. Each is sold separately.