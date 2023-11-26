Best Black Friday deals under $100 you can still get on Sunday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart / Amazon / Amazon

If you haven't had a chance to shop this year's Black Friday sales yet, don't worry. There are still tons of major deals available to shop today, including steals under $100. These Black Friday deals have stuck around through the weekend, but they won't be available for too much longer.

This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials, treat yourself to that item that's been on your wishlist all year or get your holiday shopping done. It's your best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods, beauty and wellness and just about everything else.

The experts at CBS Essentials -- that's us! -- have rounded up the best still-available Black Friday deals under $100. We've found something for every budget.

Best Black Friday deals under $100

These last-chance Black Friday deals are still available to shop -- but this may be your last chance to score them.

Apple AirPods, 2nd generation: $90 (30% off at Walmart)

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most popular earbuds this holiday season. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Walmart currently has them listed for $90.

These are the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Blink video doorbell and outside camera bundle: $90 (50% off at Amazon)

Amazon

With the help of your smartphone, the Blink video doorbell can help protect your home (and your packages). For even better coverage, it can be used in conjunction with other easy to install, home security cameras from Blink to create a setup with more coverage. That's why we love this bundle deal. It gives you the bestselling Blink Video doorbell and one Blink outdoor video camera for comprehensive coverage outside your home.

You can answer your door regardless of where you are, be instantly alerted if the doorbell picks up any motion near your door. It captures 1080p resolution recordings with both the doorbell camera and a separate outdoor camera.

The bundle has an $180 value, but it's 50% off right now.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit: $99 (45% off at Amazon)

Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

Ninja AF101 air fryer: $80 (38% off at Amazon)



Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $80 (regularly $130).

Our Place Always Pan 2.0: $99 (34% off at Our Place)

Our Place

The oven-safe Our Place Always Pan is popular with cooking enthusiasts and kitchen-decor lovers, thanks to its gorgeous design and versatility. Built to do the work of 10 cookware pieces, the Always Pan 2.0 can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.

It's versatile enough to handle several different cooking functions and just about any dish you would want to make. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

"I'm obsessed with this pan!" says one reviewer. "It has so much versatility in what I can cook! It is not as heavy as I would have thought but that does not mean it's not extremely durable!"

This gorgeous pan comes in your choice of 12 colors. It is available for $99 (regular $150) during the Our Place Black Friday sale.

Buffy Cloud comforter: $94 and up (25% off at Buffy)

Buffy

Buffy is a sustainable bedding brand known for its cloud-like cooling bedding. One of the most popular Buffy products is the Cloud comforter. It's a fluffy, hypoallergenic comforter that offers an airy feel. It's also an eco-friendly option -- the comforter is made with ultra-soft materials spun from recycled plastics (approximately 50 plastic bottles). It's machine washable.

"This comforter was exactly what I expected and exactly what I wanted. Like a fluffy, warm cloud. We bought two more," a reviewer on Buffy's website says.

The bestselling comforter is currently 25% off. Prices start at $94 for a full size comforter. The queen size, which is typically priced at $189, is now available for just $142. Shipping is free.

Ring Video Doorbell: $55 ($45 off at Best Buy)



Best Buy

When it comes to enhancing your home's security, one of the easiest things you can do is add a Ring Video Doorbell near your front door. Once it's connected to your home's internet, you're able to remotely monitor visitors using your smartphone from anywhere in the world, or via a smart home hub that's set up within your home.

The Ring's built in motion sensor will immediately alert you when it detects movemet, even your visitor does not actually ring your doorbell. You're then able to see, hear and communicate in real-time with the visitor. This version of the Ring Video Doorbell offers a 1080p HD camera. It runs using a rechargeable battery and can easily be installed within 30 minutes.

If you subscribe to Ring's service, you also get access to cloud-based storage of the video content captured by this video doorbell, plus access to a variety of additional features. Now priced at just $50, how can you afford not to add one of these smart home security devices to the front door area of your home?

Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker: $49 (17% off at Walmart)

Walmart

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Normally $59, you can pick this Keurig coffee maker up for $49 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, making it a great gift pick under $50.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $40 (33% off at Amazon)

Amazon

For a limited time, save $20 and purchase the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $40. This deal is for the current, 2022 version of the tablet that runs a modified version of Android. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen display, 10-hour battery life and 16GB of internal storage. This is the ad-supported version of the tablet.

This tablet offers a compact and lightweight design, so it's comfortable to hold for extended periods, while reading an eBook. It's compatible with many of Amazon's services, including Amazon shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, Alexa and Amazon Kids+.

Get the Amazon Fire 7 for $40 (regularly $60 with this still-available Amazon Black Friday deal.

Luna "Dreamland Delight" sherpa fleece weighted blanket: $70 (46% off at Luna)



Luna

Weighted blankets are a great option for people that have trouble seeping at night, and they also make great cozy gifts. This hypoallergenic fleece weighted blanket is filled with 15 pounds of microfiber and glass beads. This cozy sherpa blanket is machine washable and includes a two-year warranty.

"This is the coziest blanket ever," a Luna reviewer says. "I have to fight my cats to use it because they always want to be on it. I wasn't sure how I'd do with the weight but I got the best night of sleep I've ever gotten."

It's on sale now for $70 for Black Friday, reduced from $130.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $67 (52% off at Amazon)



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.

Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 52% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $67.

Kindle (2022): $80 (20% off at Amazon)

Amazon

This is the lightest and most compact version of the Kindle. It offers a 6-inch display with a 300 pixel-per-inch resolution. This allows you to read text on a glare-free display that has an integrated light.

This Kindle comes with a three-month trial subscription to Kindle Unlimited, which is Amazon's subscription service that gives you unlimited access to more than four million e-books and thousands of audiobooks for as long as you remain a subscriber. This lower-end e-reader is equipped with 16GB of storage, which is enough to hold thousands of e-books or dozens of audiobooks.

This version of the Kindle has a single USB Type-C port for charging the device. The battery lasts up to six weeks. No wireless charging is offered and this e-reader is not waterproof.

For a limited time, the basic Kindle e-reader is on sale from Amazon for just $80.

Treblab Z2 over-ear workout headphones: $70 (42% off at Amazon)

Amazon

The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly and are a great choice if you need a new pair of headphones for working out.

One Amazon reviewer wrote; " I use these at the gym, and they're perfect. They're comfortable, hold a charge for a long time, have great sound, are lightweight, and stay snug on my head."

The 4.3-star headphones are currently 42% off on Amazon. Get the headphones for just $70 now (regularly $120)

AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit: Save $70 at Amazon

Amazon

Ancestry DNA is having its biggest sale of the year, both at Amazon and at the Ancestry.com site. The Ancestry DNA+ Traits testing kit helps you better understand your genealogy, giving insight into your generations-deep family tree through the "world's largest" collection of online family history records according to the site.

Ancestry DNA+ Traits helps you discover 40+ genetic traits, allowing you to explore your history to inform a better understanding of your traits and preferences.

Normally $119, the Ancestry DNA + Traits genetic test kit is on sale for Black Friday 2023 for $49.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $70 (62% off at Wayfair)

Wayfair

This top-rated programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up. Program it to brew up to 24 hours in advance, so you can always wake up to fresh coffee.

It also lets you pause brewing to fill up your cup right away, rather than wait for the full pot to finish brewing.

The coffee maker typically retails for $185 on Wayfair, but it's currently discounted down to just $70 during the Wayfair Black Friday 2023 sale.

Inbox Zero ergonomic mesh task chair: $80 (71% off at Wayfair)



Wayfair

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your work-from-home or study setup with this Wayfair deal on the best-selling Inbox Zero desk chair.

This mesh ergonomic desk chair is designed for maximum comfort. It features a backrest that helps maintain the natural curve of the spine, reliable lumbar support and a three-degree curved seat.

"I have been working from home full-time and sit in it all day long. It is quite comfortable," shared on reviewer on Wayfair. "I am happy to report that I have had no problems with it. It was easy to assemble, too!"

The chair typically retails for $280, but you can score it for $80 right now at Wayfair.

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

Related content from CBS Essentials