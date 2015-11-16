Paris attacks
On Nov. 13, 2015, a coordinated series of attacks left 130 people dead and hundreds more wounded across the French capital
Latest
-
Trump predicts Paris attack will affect French presidential election
President tweeted about the shooting near the Champs-Elysees Friday morning
-
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack; suspect ID'd
Announcement came shortly after the fatal shooting, saying attacker is a Belgian national
-
3 wounded, 1 killed in Champs-Elysees shooting
French President Francois Hollande says all signs point to shooting being an act of terror
-
Social media companies sued by terror attack victims' families
String of lawsuits filed wants Twitter, Facebook to pay damages for failing to stop violent extremists from using their platforms
-
More than year after Paris attacks, new suspects charged
Belgium charges man with providing fake documents used in preparation of 2015 attacks that left 130 dead
-
UK man found guilty of funding Brussels, Paris bombing suspect
"The conviction … sends a clear message to those who fund terrorism [that they] will be prosecuted and potentially face lengthy prison sentences,” official says
-
Year after Paris attacks, France stuck with "climate of fear"?
As Parisians plead for unity in face of terror, controversial state of emergency may be extended another year
-
Bataclan reopens as Paris observes one-year anniversary of attacks
A year ago Sunday, 130 people were killed in terror attacks across Paris. The Bataclan theatre, which reopened over the weekend, saw the worst of the attacks. Charlie D'Agata has more.
-
France marks one year since Paris attacks killed 130
Somber remembrance blanketed by heavy security as President Hollande and officials visit the six sites where extremists attacked
-
"We will not forget them:" Sting honors terror victims at Bataclan reopening
Paris concert hall has been closed since Nov. 13, 2015, terrorist attack that killed 130, left hundreds more injured
-
One year after Paris attacks, music returns to the Bataclan
For the first time since the deadly attacks, the theater will hold a concert to honor the victims with a performance by Sting
-
Possible organizer of Paris, Brussels attacks named
Investigators believe the same ISIS cell was behind the two attacks that killed a total of 162 people in Europe
-
Is Donald Trump right about getting Tom Brady's vote?
CBS Boston confirms Trump wasn't lying about getting a letter from Bill Belichick, but was he right about getting Tom Brady's vote?
-
Bataclan concert hall unveils new facade nearly 1 year after Paris attacks
Venue reopens on November 16 with a performance by British singer Pete Doherty
-
Paris terror attacks suspect refuses to talk in court
For 3rd time Salah Abdeslam invokes silence after giving hope he might shed light on European ISIS cell
-
France's intel chief predicts new type of extremist attack
Islamist extremists like those who carried out two waves of attacks in Paris last year will look to increase their capacity to kill, Patrick Calvar testified
-
French lawmakers want U.S.-style changes after terror attacks
Parliamentary probe of 2015 Islamic extremist attacks in France looked at whether they could have been avoided, and what can be learned
-
Paris victim's father sues Twitter, Facebook, Google over ISIS
Lawsuit claims social media companies "knowingly permitted" ISIS to recruit members, raise money and spread "extremist propaganda"
-
Entire French jihadi network goes on trial for Paris attacks
One of the late Bataclan concert hall attackers was part of the group from Strasbourg, who claim they had no part in the organized assault
-
Report: France saw Paris attack coming, failed to stop it
Newspaper says French feared ISIS ringleader Abdelhamid Abaaoud was plotting attack and tried to kill him
-
Paris attacks suspect back in France, facing new charges
Salah Abdeslam, said to be "falling apart" by lawyer, accused of being central player in carnage that left 130 dead
-
Key suspect in Paris attacks arrested
Belgian authorities made five terror related arrests Friday, including Mohamed Abrini, a wanted suspect for his links to the Paris terror attacks. He could also possibly be the "man in the hat" in the Brussels airport bombing. Charlie D'Agata reports.
-
How gaps in security, cooperation add to Europe's ISIS threat
It's unclear how much governments know about the estimated 5,000 home-grown jihadis who have trained and fought in places like Syria or Iraq
-
Threat of extreme right march stirs fears in Molenbeek
Far-right groups threaten to take neighborhood by storm Saturday; community leaders fear predominantly Muslim young people will fight back
-
Prime Paris attacks suspect can be extradited to France
After his four-month flight from the law ended, Salah Abdeslam officially confirmed that he will not fight his transfer back to Paris
Highlights
-
Bataclan reopens as Paris observes one-year anniversary of attacks
-
Key suspect in Paris attacks arrested
-
Paris attack fugitive captured in Belgium terror raid
-
Timeline: How the Paris attacks unfolded
-
Molenbeek: Terror recruiting ground
-
Les Banlieues: Searching for the seeds of terror
-
Muslims in France: Everywhere an outsider
The Attacks
The Culprits
-
More than year after Paris attacks, new suspects charged
-
Paris terror attacks suspect refuses to talk in court
-
Paris attacks suspect back in France, facing new charges
-
Key suspect in Paris attacks arrested
-
Threat of extreme right march stirs fears in Molenbeek
-
Paris attacks suspect under lock, but will he talk?
-
Paris terror suspect has vital info, but will he share it?
-
New details revealed about suspect's role in Paris plot
-
Official: ISIS dealt "major blow" with attacker's arrest
-
Paris attack fugitive captured in Belgium terror raid
-
French President discusses arrest of Paris attack suspect
-
Paris attacks suspect "likely" escaped, again
-
How Paris attacks changed the fight against ISIS
-
Paris attack suspects planned second bombing
-
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, suspected of planning Paris carnage, is dead