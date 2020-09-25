Stabbing attack outside former Charlie Hebdo office in Paris leaves 2 wounded

Police are seen at the scene of an incident near the former offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, September 25, 2020. GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Paris — Police in the French capital arrested one man after a stabbing attack outside the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo on Friday. The Paris Police later confirmed there were no other suspects being sought.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed that the attack had taken place, and police said two people were wounded, both left in serious but not life-threatening condition. Both victims were believed to be employees of a video production company that uses the office building.

Elite police intervention units were on at the scene and a security cordon was quickly put up around the area. Police said a possible suspicious package found at the site turned out to be innocuous.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

The building in the eastern 11th district of Paris was the scene of the deadly January 2015 attack carried out by brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi, who entered the offices on January 7 and killed 11 people, including eight Charlie Hebdo editorial staffers.

As they fled the scene, the brothers killed a policeman who had been posted on guard outside the newspaper's offices, after it received numerous threats.

Those threats related to Charlie Hebdo's publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims believe his likeness should not displayed or published, and millions around the world took offense.

The two brothers were later shot dead by police.

A trial for that attack opened in Paris on September 2. The newspaper marked the occasion by republishing some of the cartoons of the Islamic prophet. Al Qaeda recently renewed its calls for attacks targeting the newspaper, which now operates out of a secret, heavily-guarded location.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh your browser for updates.