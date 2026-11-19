New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to sign the horse carriage ban into law Thursday as workers vow to legally challenge it.

The mayor is set to sign Romanch's Law at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. In October, the City Council passed the bill, which would ban horses by June 2028.

The legislation is named after 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan, a tourist from India who was killed after a horse became startled and threw him from a carriage in Central Park.

Immediately after the bill is signed, horse carriage workers plan to take the city to federal court.

Union leaders, attorneys, and carriage workers will gather outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan at noon to outline their legal challenge.

It comes just days after the mayor announced a plan to help roughly 200 workers and owners transition out of the industry.

The plan includes proposed financial support, pathways to new careers, and a city buyback program for carriage medallions.

"As New York City moves to bring the horse-drawn carriage industry to a close, we have a responsibility to the workers who have built careers in this industry. This administration will not leave them behind," Mamdani previously said.

But the union says those promises don't go far enough.

"The City Council passed a horrifically flawed and unconstitutional anti-worker bill that abolishes an entire industry -- without any funding, mandates, or guarantees. All of these planned initiatives could quickly be abandoned in a fiscal crisis as the city scrambles to fund all of its other responsibilities and priorities," union president John Samuelsen previously said.

The legislation is expected to make history as horse-drawn carriages have been a fixture in Central Park for more than 160 years.

The bill has sparked a fierce debate over safety, animal welfare and the livelihoods of the people who depend on this industry.