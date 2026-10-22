NYC Council to vote on bill to ban horse carriage rides within 2 years

The New York City Council is set to vote on a bill that would ban horse-drawn carriage rides in the city by 2028.

Lawmakers will vote Thursday afternoon on Romanch's Law. The legislation is named after Romanch Mahajan, 18, who died during a carriage accident in June in Central Park.

If passed, the law would end operations in June 2028, with a transition plan for workers and owners required in 2027. But it doesn't set specific compensation amounts for carriage owners.

Carriage owners and their families are arguing that the plan doesn't go far enough. They rallied outside City Hall Wednesday to push back.

One family said they have spent nearly a century building their business.

"I invested $400,000 two years ago to expand my father's dream, and you're coming here to steal it," said owner Francesco Riccobono.

"We are asking for fairness. We are asking for compassion. We are asking for a seat at the table," said his wife, Natalie.

Supporters of the legislation say the ban is long overdue and necessary to protect animals and public safety.

The bill also calls for humane placement of animals and assistance for displaced workers.

"With a majority of the Council behind us, we have a historic opportunity to protect New Yorkers, visitors, workers, and animals, and we intend to finish the job," said Council Member Christopher Marte.

The Transport Workers Union says it is prepared to challenge the ban in federal court if it passes.